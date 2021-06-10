6 Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix to Take Fashion Inspiration

Are you into the latest fashion trends and want to keep yourself up to date with the trendy and iconic style statements? then you do not have to look any further if you have Netflix.

In the pandemic, things are quite bleak in the fashion world and the ideal way to get fashion from your home is by streaming some of the good movies on Netflix right now to fill your wardrobe with some iconic dresses.

Netflix is the leading streaming service in the fashion universe, offering some savagely classic dressed-up characters in the TV shows to levitate your fashion sagacity.

So without ado, let’s jump and look into the iconic fashion shows on Netflix that you must watch right now:

Bridgerton

Bridgeton is a period drama, creating hype for its comfy and fanciful attire. This new Netflix series gives away a classic London’s elite fashion statement. The show’s enormous popularity heavily influenced spring 2021 fashion trends.

If you have not seen Bridgerton yet, then you are really missing out on some iconic fashion inspirations.

Good Hair

Buckle up to get unprecedented knowledge about the cultural and stylistic significance of Hair in Black culture. Good Hair documentary hosted by comedian Chris Rock who explores hairstyling competition, hair salons, and even Indian sacred templates to get insights into the magnitude of hair culture.

You will learn a lot about how hairstyle as a form of personality expression is as significant as clothing.

Styling Hollywood

Styling Hollywood is a fashion documentary that unearths behind-the-scenes truth about the magic that happens on the red carpet. It documentary shows the effort and hard work that Hollywood fashion stylists put in to make the A-list celebrities appear larger than life. The styling couple and owner of JSN Studio gives a sneak peek of their professional life about styling celebrities like Serena Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taraji P. Henson.

It is the perfect show for all the fashion enthusiasts who wonder how Hollywood A-list celebrities look perfectly styled all the time.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is primarily a comedy-drama where the story revolves around Lily Collins’ character who is a marketing executive from Chicago hired in Paris to add American perspective to the French market. More than its storyline, the show garnered traction for Emily’s outfit and styling.

Many viewers are curious about Emily holding a limited edition Chanel in her limited salary but you will surely get mesmerized or even envious after looking at her Parisian outfits.

Next in Fashion

This latest Netflix show is a must for anyone interested in the fashion industry. Witness how designers brainstorm to come up with a visionary universal style that works for everyone. 18 professional fashion designers will compete in this Netflix reality show to get their debut collection at Net-a-Porter and win the grand prize of $250,000.

The fierce competition and visionary fashion design will surely get attention from the very first second.

Girlboss

Girlboss is a comedy show loosely based on a true story that unravels the story of the woman’s clothing flipper start-up that went on to become the biggest online fashion store. The protagonist Sophia hits the jackpot when she flips a vintage designer jacket for a huge profit that she bought from a thrift store. That’s where the online store idea clicked to Sophia.

Besides a good storyline, this show will surely give you a huge inspiration to upbeat your wardrobe with the latest trendy design.

Wrapping Up:

Now, that you know from where you can get the next fashion styling inspiration. So, go grab some, turn on Netflix and start binge-watching these shows to add some amazing collection to your wardrobe.