menswear-inspired fashion is dominating the sunny season

The year-long pandemic got us used to casual and comfortable clothing. While this wasn’t something new for the guys, many ladies sure had a revelation. Menswear is far more comfortable and especially charming when worn by females. Many ladies are opting for menswear-inspired fashion this season as a way to spice up their style. If you want to switch your style and refresh your look, this is the trend to hop on. Here are some ideas that can help you rock menswear like a pro!

Photo By @missy_elz/Instagram

Oversized blazers are the trendiest thing RN. You can easily combine these pieces with pants, shirts, or even wear them on their own. You can choose them in monochromatic colors or opt for some pieces in chic prints.