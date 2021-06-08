What it’s Like to Live the Model Lifestyle, with Natalia Elenkina

Ever thought you wanted to be a model? Here are all the ways the lifestyle affects you so you can prepare!

Natalia Elenkina shot to fame from the first moment she uploaded an Instagram photo. Since those first few months of Instagram’s success, her accounts have skyrocketed in success. With well on her way to 60k followers, Elenkina knows precisely what it is like to live the model lifestyle.

Hard Work and Dedication

It takes hard work and dedication to become a model, above all else. According to Natalia, that means 6 am starts, always eating sensibly, and exercising for at least 2 hours per day. Early rises and late finishes constitute the better part of a busy modeling schedule… a lifestyle Natalia Elenkina is all-too-familiar with.

A Day in the Life of a Model

Although her career started in the online world, Natalia has seen contract after contract land at her feet. Since her emergence onto the scene, she has walked on runways across Europe, has toured San Francisco, and was recently seen in Los Angeles sporting some noted designers.

We managed to catch up with her over Zoom call-in line with current restrictions with all of this going on.

Early Mornings

Natalia insists that early mornings are a normal part of her routine. 6 am starts are entirely within her schedule, even on the weekends. As she says, you are never indeed off duty when you live a life in the public eye.

The morning starts with a full breakfast, usually a berry and cereal mix with oat milk. Next, she works out for two hours. After this, the stylists show up to create her look for the day; then, the photographer arrives. They will spend the morning scouting out locations or traveling and the afternoon is taking shots.

Mid-day for Natalia

Mid-afternoon might be a time when most of us are winding down from work, but not for the models of this world. Once they have taken their shots for the day, models like Natalia spend time with the photographer, discussing the best images to send to the brands, using Instagram, or selling, for promotional purposes.

Although a studio model might not have this luxury, Natalia has her photographer, paid for by whichever brand wants to work with her. This gives her the ability to go through her shots and learn from her efforts. It allows for better pictures in the future due to an increased awareness of your body.

Finishing Up

The day usually finishes around 7 pm. The photographer goes home, and Natalia can relax at last. She will enjoy a tasty, fresh, healthy meal and will eventually retire, ready to do it all again the next day.

That’s not where it ends, though. That hard work and dedication that we mentioned earlier are imperative, no matter how you feel that day. 5 or 6 days a week, you have to get up, do the work, and be stubborn enough not to give up.

That’s what it takes to be a model, according to Natalia Elenkina.