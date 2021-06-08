Brighten Up Your Life: Joy Dressing is Summer’s Biggest Fashion Trend

Brighten Up Your Life: Joy Dressing is Summer’s Biggest Fashion Trend

After a year spent in sweatpants and loungewear, people finally have the reason to embrace more colors and prints. Given that the pandemic is hopefully coming to an end and the sunny days have started, fashionistas have more reasons and opportunities to show off their most authentic style. Thus, joy dressing has become the newest fashion trend for the sunny season! It almost feels like we’re compensating for all those times we couldn’t dress up, and now we have the perfect moment to shine. If you need some ideas on how to embrace this trend, flip through our gallery to get inspired.

brighten up your life - joy dressing is summer’s biggest fashion trend
Photo By @blaireadiebee/Instagram

One of the easiest ways to hop on the joy dressing trend is with bright-colored dresses. Choose floral prints to get yourself noticed and give off romantic vibes.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.