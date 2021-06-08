7 Fashion Trends You Should Know in 2021

Just like cars and technology, the world of fashion is constantly evolving. It seems like every year there is a new style or fad that everyone is rocking. But what determines the next big thing?

The answer is mixed. Fashion trends are oftentimes influenced by popular figures like celebrities, high-profile business people and leaders, etc. The trends sometimes make a comeback, making the fashion industry somewhat circular. Whatever the current fashion trends may be, know that they are always influenced by our culture and what is going on in the world at the time. They are a reflection of current events and society.

You’ll notice that some past trends come back into fashion with a modern twist. This is not uncommon when looking at the fashion world. There are also mainstream fashion trends and underground fashion trends. There are even professional trend forecasters out there who do this as their jobs and work with tastemakers, photographers, designers, and writers to determine the next hot look.

Now that we’re in 2021, what fashion trends can you expect to see as you venture out into the world post-pandemic?

In today’s blog we’re covering the top 7 fashion trends you should be aware of for this year, so that when you make your debut to social life after COVID-19, you’ll be turning heads and setting trends among your circles.

1. Formal Attire

Whether you’re heading to prom or a big gala, formal attire is a must in 2021. When it comes to formal dress for women, you should conduct a quick search online and on local magazines for inspiration on what’s in and what’s out. For example, the color black is definitely in and turtleneck dresses are as well. Maxi dresses are also in style as they shape your form in all the right places.

Meanwhile, when it comes to formal attire for men, there is less wiggle room for what kinds of clothes and styles you can wear. Still, certain fads are currently in style, such as colored handkerchiefs and patterned ties.

2. Utility Vests

Utility vests are pullover items that go over your clothes and can really help tie your outfit all together. They’re a major fashion trend right now due to their versatility and wide variety of versions. They are useful for the cold weather or warmer weather. They come in different materials such as quilt, cotton, or waterproof lightweight material.

3. Lace Up Tie Pieces

Lace fashion attire is a hot trend right now. There are either lace accents, or full on lace pieces you can rock. There are also lace clothes that you can tie up, and such ties make for a great additional touch. This is known as tie detailing. Bows are also in right now. These are subtle touches that can go with almost every lace outfit and make you stand out from the crowd.

4. Loose Pants

Move over skinny jeans — loose pants are making a comeback! These baggy trousers are not only comfortable, but they give off a relaxed aura for those fun, casual nights out or lax days in the office. You can pair these pants with either a tight top or baggy shirt, tight sweater or baggy jacket.

5. Miniskirts

When it comes to miniskirts in 2021, the shorter the better! Micro miniskirts are in, especially as the weather is warming up. You can pair them with high-heeled shoes or sneakers. For shirts, you can pair the skirt with long sleeves or crop tops with patterns. Micro mini skirts that are colorful will add a pop of color to your wardrobe.

6. Long Necklaces

Not sure what to wear for jewelry in 2021? Long necklaces are in right now, as they can be shown off and make a statement with your accompanying wardrobe. You can coordinate with your outfits and use various styles to complete your look. If you’re covering your neck with a high collar, sweater, or turtleneck, a long necklace will still stand out. You can make your long necklace the center of attention of your outfit by sticking to neutral colors.

7. Knit Polos

Finally, knit polos are a comfy trend that is dominating 2021. They’re modern and sophisticated, and make you seem like you’re ready for businesses — yes their colors and patterns also scream fun.