Top 9 Hacks to Get That “No Makeup” Makeup Look

If there’s one makeup look that would never go out of style, it’s the “no makeup” makeup aesthetic.

Weird, isn’t it? People wearing makeup to make it look like they’re not wearing any. But irony aside, this style of enhancing one’s beauty can be more versatile than creating the bold brows and highlighting vibrant eyeshadows featured in most makeup tutorials and social media images that go viral today.

You see, the no-makeup look goes well with just about any outfit. Plus, it focuses more on the application process rather than the amount of products used.

Want to bring out your natural beauty using this minimalist makeup technique? Here are the top nine hacks that could help you with that:

1. Take Care of Your Skin First

Remember that the no-makeup look is all about flaunting your naturally beautiful skin. This means that you’ll have to take care of it first before anything else.

You can get that healthy skin glow by eating the right foods, getting enough sleep, and living a healthy life. Of course, you can also use makeup to get similar-looking results.

Before you start applying your primer, make sure that you prep your skin first. This could be a hydrating face mask that leaves skin soft, supple, and sufficiently moisturized.

Consider following a Murad skincare regimen, starting with an alcohol-free hydrating toner to balance and soften your skin and lift impurities.

You can also use their oil and pore control mattifier under your foundation or on its own. This is completely oil-free and lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about feeling icky later in the day.

2. Don’t Ditch the Primer

Since you’re going for a minimalist look, you should create a smooth base for your makeup using a primer.

Choose one that is most recommended for your skin type.

For example, if you have rough skin, you can use a primer that can diffuse and smoothen fine lines, large pores, and acne marks. A pore-filling primer works to fill pores without clogging them the way a foundation might.

You can also use an illuminating primer to add that “glow from within” look that makes your skin appear extra hydrated.

Pro Tip: When applying makeup primer, it’s best to warm it up first by rubbing it on your hands prior to application. Primers that are sticky or tacky tend to hold products much longer.

3. Use a Minimal Coverage Foundation

If you must use a foundation, go with minimal coverage. Minimalism is the theme of this look, so it’s best to avoid full coverage foundations.

Instead, use BB and CC creams or tinted moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated. These products allow a bit of your redness, freckles, and imperfections to show, which is what you’re going for with a no-makeup look.

If you’re not comfortable about the amount of flaws that shine through, you can always use a buffing foundation brush for more coverage. Alternatively, a sponge can help you maximize the second-skin effect you get from the dewiness of these products.

Don’t worry about those dark circles or breakouts. You’ll be able to take care of them with the next tip.

4. Spot Conceal Any Imperfection

If you want to conceal imperfections like pimples, dark circles, or even the dark sides of your nose, you can always go over them using spot concealers.

You can choose a pigmented product like the Ultra HD concealer from MakeUpForever KSA. You will only need to apply a small amount of the product.

Pro Tip: Gently dab the product on using your fingers for a more natural finish.

5. Use Cream and Powder Products According to Your Skin Type

If you have dry skin, creams can help blend everything right in. This will make your makeup look more natural compared to powders.

After the foundation and concealer, blend in your cream bronzer with a damp sponge. Then, set it with a bit of powder bronzer or a setting spray to make sure everything will last all day.

But if you have oily skin, you can achieve that natural-looking contour better with powder products. There are cases wherein a cream contour might look a bit too strong, which can ruin the no-makeup look you’re aiming for.

6. Apply Blush Before the Foundation

An all-white face isn’t what you want if you’re gunning for no-makeup makeup. For that healthy-looking glow, you need to add some color to your complexion.

To do this, experts recommend applying a cream blush in dusky rose or berry shades (which are universally flattering). Do this before applying your foundation for a naturally flushed appearance.

Pro Tip: You may need to go a bit heavier on the cream blush than normal to achieve this look. Then, apply a dot of dewy foundation and blend.

7. Don’t Hate the Dew

Dewiness – or that look you get when you have just come out of a steamy bath – can go a long way in making your face look naturally glowing.

This is typically achieved using shimmery highlighters. However, experts recommend using cream ones with a clear base.

Using clean fingers, apply cream highlights in key points of your face, such as:

The center of your eyelids

The bridge of your nose

On top of your cheekbones

8. Practice Blending

The expert application and blending of makeup products are crucial in achieving this look.

Make sure you use a wet makeup sponge when applying foundation for a natural finish. As for the concealer, start from the outer parts of your face and work your way inward.

9. Do Not Overdo Your Brows

While bold, carefully drawn eyebrows are gorgeous, feather arches are most suited for the no-makeup look. After all, the best thing about this makeup style is that it allows – and even encourages – unruly and bushy eyebrows.

Using a tinted brow gel, brush up your brow hair to achieve a thick, unkempt effect. You can also fill in sparse areas using a thin brow pencil, but remember to use hair-like strokes for a more natural look.

Let Your Natural Beauty Shine

Makeup isn’t just made to change the way you look. With the right tools, products, and techniques, it can be used to allow your natural beauty to shine through.