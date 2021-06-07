the chicest short haircuts to refresh your look for summer

The hot season has nearly started, which means short hair is getting more appealing by the minute. If you’re ready to refresh your look and get some weight off your shoulders, now is the perfect time for a big chop. Our Insta feed is full of ideas on this subject, so we decided to pick the most amazing ones. Check out our gallery below for some of the most beautiful short haircuts for summer and rush to the salon to get your new look.

Photo By @cropped2perfection/Instagram

If you’re ready for a dramatic change, we recommend this gorgeous soft pixie. The wispy ends and the fringe give off cool vibes. We love how the style is perfectly tailored to the face and charmingly hugs all the favorable features.