7 Tips for Planning a Marriage Proposal That Will Make Your Partner Say Yes

Asking someone to spend the rest of their life with you might be one of the trickiest challenges you may experience. When you get something wrong, a supposedly romantic event could quickly turn into a disaster.

Popping the question is no simple task since there is more pressure than ever to get everything perfect. Expectations are great, thanks to all the marriage proposals going viral on social media. People are going all out to impress not only the person they want to marry, but also everyone who follows their accounts (and perhaps even the general public.

As such, if you want everything to go well the moment you propose, you want to get a resounding “yes,” and knock everyone’s socks off (including your spouse-to-be’s), you need to have a well-thought-out marriage proposal plan.

Preparing for the Big Night

If you are proposing to your special someone soon, below are seven tips that can help you plan the perfect event:

1. Get the right engagement ring.

An engagement ring is a tangible symbol of your love and commitment to your loved one and to your relationship. It is also a physical reminder of that special moment when your partner agreed to marry you.

For these reasons, it is important that you get the perfect engagement ring.

Shopping for the perfect ring can be tricky since there are different options to pick from. With vintage, classic, and modern designs, and natural and lab-grown diamond jewelry to choose from, you have your work cut out for you.

You can narrow down your options by thinking about what type of ring fits your partner’s lifestyle and personality best. Also, consider their style and preferences, such as their favorite color and type of metal (gold, silver, or platinum).

Check what jewelry they typically wear, for clues.

Next, figure out your loved one’s ring size. Ask their parents or close friends about their measurement. Another option is to borrow one of their current rings.

Once you have your partner’s ring size, you can get the right one for them.

Lastly, consider your budget. If you want to give your special someone a diamond ring and you find the price of natural diamonds steep, you can opt for an engagement ring with lab-crafted ones since they look the same and share similar chemical properties.

2. Give yourself plenty of time to plan.

After getting the ring, you will do well to start planning a month in advance. If you want a grand proposal, you should begin earlier. That would be at least two months before your preferred date.

Additionally, ensure you plan your proposal down to the smallest detail. If you are proposing at a restaurant, confirm your reservation a week before the big day.

Don’t neglect the small details, including having a bouquet ready at the table and making sure your beloved gets their favorite dessert at the end of the meal.

Music can also set the right mood and make your proposal more romantic. As such, don’t forget to include this in your plan.

3. Let your family and your partner’s family know about your plans.

Proposing to your special someone means taking the first step in being part of their family. Therefore, show you respect your partner’s parents by asking for their permission or blessing first.

Even if your partner’s parents are not traditional, you can ensure your engagement gets a good start by talking to them about your intention and plan to propose.

Additionally, show the same courtesy to your own family and friends. Inform them about your plans beforehand so that they will be on the same page as you and won’t be surprised about the upcoming events.

When you inform your family and close friends about your upcoming proposal, they can also lend you a hand, which means you can get help with planning this event.

4. Inform only a select few.

Telling both families and your close friends about your plans is one thing; informing everyone you know is another.

If you are planning a surprise proposal, limit the number of people you talk to about your plans.Keep your support system small as well.

This is because the more people that know about your plan, the greater the risk that someone will accidentally ruin the surprise and event.

If you need a hand, choose only your and your partner’s closest friends who can absolutely keep a secret. Also, keep your support group to three to five persons only.

Give them specific roles and make sure they are up for the task of performing them without letting your partner know about your upcoming proposal.

5. Select the best location.

The venue you select can elevate your proposal to something truly memorable, meaningful, and successful. As such, put a lot of thought into choosing the right location.

You can narrow down your options by choosing a location that is special to both of you. This could be the place where you first met or the restaurant where you had your best date.

Another option you can consider is a place or photo spot that you and your partner have always dreamed of visiting.

Once you have chosen the location, take steps to ensure it is the perfect venue for your proposal. If you are doing it outdoors, ensure you have a plan B if the weather does not hold up.

Again, make sure you take care of all the details to guarantee the success of this event.

6. Plan the entire day.

To make this event more memorable, think of the proposal as a part of a huge, important day.

At the very least, start the event in the afternoon. Go for a walk, watch a movie, or enjoy a picnic for two.

Since you know your special someone best, make sure you choose activities that they will enjoy doing.

However, choose activities that won’t overshadow the big event at night or give them hints about what you planned.

7. Speak from the heart.

No matter how well you plan your proposal, you can only make it memorable and guarantee that you will hear the word “yes” if you speak from the heart.

Explain why you love your partner and how you knew they were “the one” in your proposal speech. Additionally, talk about your plans and what you want to share with them in the future.

If you write down your speech, don’t read the whole thing when you pop the question. You may end up sounding awkward and even insincere.

But if you know you will be very nervous and will therefore need a guide, jot down the key phrases or things you want to mention on a small piece of paper, and you will be fine.

And don’t forget to look into your partner’s eyes, speak slowly, and be sincere throughout your speech.

A marriage proposal is a key milestone in your relationship. Ensure you take this special moment to the next level and start preparing by following these tips.