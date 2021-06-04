The Wolf Cut: Mix of Two Bold Cuts Making Waves Among TikTokers

Adventurous gals, brace yourself! TikTok trends have started to rule our RL style. This social community proclaimed the wolf cut as the next big thing. A fun mash of the mullet and the 70s shag, this look will give you the ultimate cool-girl vibes. The sides are choppy and the top is voluminous, giving you the best of both worlds. The key, however, lies in the bangs. Whether you prefer side bangs or a heavy front fringe, you can find a variation of this cut that looks flattering on you. We prepared a list of visuals to convince you to hop on this bold trend. Flip through our pics and screenshot your favorites!

Photo By @norimasasawa/Instagram

Spice up your look with a simple mid-length wolf cut. Opt for a wispy fringe and messy layers at the side to give your strands extra volume. You can keep the length even and rock this look daily with minimal to no styling.