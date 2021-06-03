the wet hair trend Is back for summer

Most ladies are opting for low-maintenance hairstyles that can suit any occasion. Thus, wet hair is making a huge comeback! Just as the dewy skin, the wet hair trend is only increasing in popularity among summer lovers. Whatever length or texture you have, getting your hair wet for summer certainly seems like the right choice. Hair gel plays the biggest role in this look. If you need some ideas on how to nail this trend, we got you covered. Insta-cool girls have been obsessing over the wet look, so we decided to display only the best of the best. Check out our gallery and take your pick!

Photo By @arber_bytyqi_mua/Instagram

A deep side parting is the best way to go, especially if your hair is short. It’s one of the sexiest takes on the wet hair trend that will suit any occasion. The trick is to use the hair gel while your hair is damp and give your strands a glossy look.