The Most Popular Plastic Surgeries Right Now

Some plastic surgery procedures are incredibly popular at the moment. Find out what those procedures are and what makes them so appealing:

Breast Augmentation

Breast augmentation is where the breast shape and volume are increased. It’s done in one of two ways: implants or fat transfer. Patients can choose between implant materials, like saline and cohesive silicone gel. These two materials have different insertion requirements, aesthetic results and price tags.

What happens with a fat transfer? This type of breast augmentation takes fat from other areas of your body and injects it into the breasts to boost their volume. Fat transfer is a convenient procedure for anyone who wants to simultaneously augment their breast size while reducing fat somewhere else. It’s a good way to cross off two goals at once. However, you should know that this version of breast augmentation cannot offer a significant change in size. The results will be subtle.

Breast augmentation has been one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries for decades. It’s evolved through the times, as standards of beauty have changed. In the 1990s and early 2000s, patients were more focused on dramatic transformations in volume. “Bigger” was the main goal. Now, industry experts say that patients are looking for more natural-looking breast implants that are proportionate to their body. It’s not just about size. It’s about the shape, the feel and the overall look.

Liposuction

Right behind breast augmentation is liposuction. This cosmetic procedure has also maintained its popularity for years, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to lose its spot in the ranks any time soon. It only seems to be growing in popularity with millennials and members of Generation Z — even during a worldwide pandemic.

What is liposuction? Liposuction is a surgical procedure that extracts stubborn fat from the body. The surgeon uses a stainless-steel tube to break up the fatty tissue and then suction it out. This procedure can be performed on multiple parts of the body:

Abdomen

Hips

Buttocks

Upper arms

Thighs

Neck

You may have steered clear of liposuction because you’ve heard that it makes your skin sag or encourages fat to grow elsewhere. There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about liposuction floating around. Learn the truth about this procedure before you discount it.

Eyelid Surgery

It might surprise you that eyelid surgery is one of the most popular plastic surgeries right now. Eyelid surgery — also called a blepharoplasty — is the removal of excess skin, muscle and fat from the upper and/or lower eyelid. If you’ve had a terrible time getting rid of the bags under your eyes, even after getting enough sleep, then this surgery could be the solution for you. The results can make you look younger, fresher and well-rested.

You can see why so many people are clamouring to get these cosmetic procedures. They’re very popular for a reason.