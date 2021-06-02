vibrant summer nails to brighten up your style

Even though they’re sometimes overlooked, manicures are an integral part of everyone’s style. Your fingertips say a lot about you and can completely transform the vibes of any outfit. For the summer season, we say the brighter the better. Vibrant summer nails are a hit among chic ladies and we recommend you to try them out as well. The rules are simple – just show your creative side with bright-colored nail polishes. In case you need some inspo, we gathered some of the most beautiful vibrant summer nail designs we could find. Check out our gallery and pick your favorite!

Photo By @its.a.nailthing/Instagram

Here’s a cute idea that anyone can pull off! Opt for a pink base on one hand, and a red base on the other hand. Add a matte coat on the nails, then draw cute dots in the opposite color as a finish. The design gives off cool vibes and will make your fingertips stand out.