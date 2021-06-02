Most Effective Crawl Space Repair Solutions

It is essential to address crawl space issues as they arise so that you won’t have to encounter severe structural damages to your entire home. Nasty smells from this area will permeate other living spaces. If you properly maintain your crawl space, you can easily avoid a costly fee of crawl space repair contractors.

Identify Root Cause of Crawl Space Problem

The first step in solving a problem with the air quality of your crawl space involves identifying the source. Some common causes include dirt, condensation, leaks from above or below pipes, and blockages caused by insects, animals, or other sources of problems. Once you have determined the cause of the problem in crawl, the next step is to find the solution.

Effective crawl space repair includes addressing the source of the moisture problem, removing the water source, drying the area, and then encapsulating.

1.Encapsulation

It is the process of making a protective seal around a porous surface such as fiberglass or concrete while adding a protective layer of material above the surface to prevent moisture from getting inside.

There are many different types of encapsulation materials available, and the one you use will depend on the nature of the structural problem, its severity, and your budget. Generally, encapsulation techniques are used when:

Preparation –Damp walls are a common problem for crawl space repair professionals because wet walls represent the essence of indoor mold growth: the presence of water. The key to successful crawl space encapsulation is proper preparation.

Waterproofing – First, you need to make sure your wall is waterproof using a high-quality waterproofing product such as a wet-vac system. In addition, the area must have proper ventilation so fresh air circulating throughout it at all times.

Sealing Cracks – If your crawl space encapsulation effort simply consists of sealing the edges of the cavity wall, you will not effectively cure the problem. If the wood rot or mildew has gotten too far advanced, the encapsulation will not prevent it from regrowing.

2.Removing Excess Water with Ventilation

Most mold problems in crawl spaces start with an excess moisture level in the air. Because this moisture must be removed from the crawl spaces, the process of crawl space repair begins with removing any excess moisture in the air. You will first need to ventilate the crawl spaces to get rid of excess moisture. The exhaust fan used to ventilate your home can work; or, you may need to install vents in the crawl spaces themselves. A very effective mold-killing solution is ozone gas.

3.Dehumidifier Installation

Other possible crawl space repair solutions include using dehumidifiers to draw excess moisture away from the walls and floor and installing a vapor barrier to help prevent moisture from coming up through the cracks in your crawl space walls. A vapor barrier works by trapping moisture in the air; thus, removing it from the area around your walls and floor.

You should seek crawl space repair solutions in Columbia for all types of crawl space repair needs, including ventilation, foundation repair, dampness and moisture, and more.