Here’s the Top Beauty Brands of 2021

2021 has been a crazy year so far, but the beauty brands definitely haven’t disappointed. With more time spent at home, you would think people would be less likely to reach for their favorite makeup brands, but that’s not the case. More people are trying out fun and crazy looks and experimenting with new products, meaning makeup brands are really stepping up their game. Here are the top beauty brands of 2021 (so far).

Hourglass

While Hourglass has been around since 2004, they recently took off in the past few years with the debut of their Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick, easily the brand’s best-seller over the past 5 years.

Even though this foundation stick made its debut a long time ago, it’s still one of the front-runners for best foundation, and definitely in the top 5 when it comes to best foundation sticks. Not only that, but the range of colors they offer is legendary, so you’re bound to find one that fits your exact skin tone.

Hourglass has been working hard to debut other showstopping products, like their Velvet Story Lip Cream and Vanish Blush Sticks, which are both incredible.

Fenty Beauty

By this point, we all know of Fenty Beauty. This beauty company led by Rhianna is truly a showstopper. When they launched their foundation a few years back, they truly changed the makeup game. Their launch of a foundation with so many color options forced other makeup brands to step up their game, making the overall makeup scene much more inclusive for people of color.

They didn’t stop there. Since the launch of their brand, they’ve been consistently turning out homerun products one after another. Most recently they launched their Bright Fix Eye Brightener, which has wowed influencers everywhere.

ColourPop

When talking about homerun beauty products, ColourPop simply cannot be left out. Their products are cheap (like dirt cheap) and still amazing. We’re really not sure how they do it, but everything they make is completely flawless and they continue to come out with new palettes, lip colors, and highlighters that wow people.

While they may not have an exciting, new product coming out every month like some brands, they keep it simple and consistent, turning out new colors like clockwork. Some of our favorites include the Freckle Pen and their line of 9-pan rainbow-colored eyeshadow palettes.

Glossier

Glossier is one of those brands that you see absolutely everywhere. Whenever you log on to Facebook or Instagram, there they are. There has to be a reason that they pop up everywhere, right? Other than their insane marketing strategy. It’s because their products are phenomenal, but only if you’re looking to enhance your natural beauty.

They don’t sell any products that are heavy or overwhelming for the face. They focus on light makeup that enhances the glow factor, making one’s natural beauty really shine through. They made this list for that reason. They’re doing something different, and they continue to pump out products that work really well, like the Boy Brow for only $16.

Wander Beauty

And finally, Wander Beauty. Wander Beauty has shocked many people in the past year and a half with its amazing makeup and skin products. Their liquid and powder foundations are to die for, and their cheek products will make you feel like you’re glowing from within.

If you’re looking to find amazing products that will make your skin look grade A, flawless, then Wander Beauty is definitely a brand you should check out. Their products are all cruelty-free and free of parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, and more. To check out their products, go to https://www.wanderbeauty.com/.