Could Your Home Environment Be Compromising Your Well Being?

Whenever there is a discussion on health, we always highlight the importance of a balanced diet and exercise. But we often forget that most of our time is spent at home, and the atmosphere plays a vital role for our well-being.

And it’s not just a healthy lifestyle that matters; various factors can make your surroundings ‘unhealthy.’ Let’s take a look at some of the key factors that can lead to an unhealthy home environment and their proposed solutions.

Sometimes, simple, minute details in your safe space can have a profound effect on your health.

Factors Contributing to an Unhealthy Home Environment and Their Solution

As discussed, it doesn’t take much to create a healthy home environment. Tiny, simple changes in your surroundings can positively impact your body and mind.

Here are a few unhealthy attributes that often have a major impact:

Closed Windows – All The Time

Are your windows permanently closed and curtains pulled down? If yes, you may be depriving yourself of the much-needed sunlight and fresh air.

Moreover, you may also be trapping pollution inside your house without letting the air flush it out. Ventilation is essential for your health and safety. An accumulation of pollutants on different surfaces around your home can pose many health-related threats.

Solution

To make sure you benefit from the essential elements of nature, sunlight and air, open your windows. Pull back the drapes every morning. This action will let the cool breeze in and ventilate your space.

Once you make this a habit, other people in the house, like your kids and partner, will follow you and consider this a part of their daily rituals. So, when you are feeling low, they can play their role and help make your home bright and cheerful.

Unsafe Drinking Water

You may trust the quality of your water supply and consume water directly from the tap. However, even in the best of places, there is a risk of domestic water contamination.

It may be invisible pollutants, microorganisms, etc., that often go unnoticed. So, even if you think the water coming out of your taps is clear and tastes okay, it may be loaded with germs and other toxic substances.

Solution

If you don’t want your home and family to suffer from unwanted water impurities, you can easily install a water filter. Check out these 11 Best Water Filters for Home Use to find one that suits your home.

You can also ask a friend or expert to make a recommendation. An effective filter can give you clean drinking water and keep diseases away from you and your family.

Dangerous Cleaning Products

We always look for high-quality cleaning products to wipe off all kinds of germs and enjoy a clean home. However, when the budget is tight, we tend to shift towards cheap and ineffective products. If you have been doing that, you may want to reconsider your actions.

Most cleaning items have chemicals that can contribute to respiratory issues and uninvited allergic reactions. Low volatile compounds in products are the primary culprits that can cause many hazardous problems.

Solution

Make sure to always read the labels of cleaning products before making the purchase.

Moreover, if possible, make your own natural solvents and sprays.

Use ingredients like lemon juice, baking soda, or vinegar to clean your house regularly. Of course, nothing beats a homemade, organic cleaning solution!

Unhidden Mold Growth

Does your house have high indoor moisture level? If yes, you’ll often find mold growth in different corners around your space.

Untreated mold can lead to many allergies and cause painful irritation in the eyes. Moreover, if you or anyone else in your family has asthma, the risk of complications increases.

Solution

With an effective ventilation system, you can minimize the growth of molds. Install exhaust fans in bathrooms or use dehumidifiers to prevent this problem from spreading.

Also, if your home is already victim to dangerous molds, use bleach and safe cleaning products to get rid of them for good. Before you use these items, make sure to open all windows and cover your hands with protective gloves.

Existence of Pests

Cockroaches or mice running around a house is not a great sight at all. If you experience that frequently, the dangers are much worse.

Pests of all kinds can infest your safe space and can even cause allergies, some of which may prove to be fatal for you or your loved ones.

Solution

In case of a pest infestation, just a few changes to routine can help.

Store all kinds of food in safe and sealed containers. Moreover, any leftover food scraps should be thrown away in trash bins as soon as possible.

Also, keep a spray handy to kill the insects and pests that may be taking over your beautiful house.

Final Word

For a healthy mind and body, you need a home that provides a pure environment. To achieve that, make sure your space has safe water, fresh air and stays clean every day.

Remember that home is your safe place, and making it comfortable and worth living in doesn’t take much.