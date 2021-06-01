Casual Women’s Outfits for 8 Fun Summer Events

If your social calendar is starting to book up with every summer event you can manage, you might be thinking about what summer styles you want to rock this year. Fashion-forward women want to be comfortable and casual yet chic and stylish. The weather is balmy, and you have the sunny disposition to match. But what about outfits for your picnics, county fairs, and beachside hangs? With a relaxed attitude and a flair for fashion, here are some summer outfit ideas that are sure to heat things up for your various events and casual occasions.

Life Is a Beach

Beyond the swimsuit, sunscreen, and beach towel, there’s the outfit you wear to and from the beach. You can always wear a cover-up if it’s a short drive or walk to your destination. But if the day involves driving, lunch, shopping, and other fun activities, you probably want to keep your look breezy, comfortable, and lightweight. Keep it simple with a flowy blouse, a pair of capris or shorts, and sandals. For an effortless and relaxed dress look, it’s hard to beat a soft babydoll dress or a tank dress. Loose fits are comfortable for the beach yet still look cute and ready for fun in the sun, especially in happy colors. Don’t forget your oversized shades and best beach bag.

Picnic in the Park

The summer calls for picnics in the park. Pack some refreshing beverages and fresh fruit, your summer book, and get ready to lounge on a blanket. Whether it’s a lazy afternoon or an afternoon that promises a game of volleyball, you’ll want a comfortable, relaxed outfit. Think about a pair of high-rise denim shorts with a cute scallop fray hem. Stylish and great-fitting denim shorts are about as summery as it gets. Pair with a graphic-style tee or knit tee with subtle floral embroidery. The perfect picnic outfit is where cozy meets cute for all-day fun.

Country Weekends

For city dwellers, an escape to the countryside is a nice reprieve from the daily hustle and bustle of life, especially when you can enjoy outdoor activities and beautiful sunrises and sunsets. You don’t need to think about getting too fancy with your outfits either. You can easily look stylish and practical in the great outdoors. Be sure to bring clothes that are warm enough for early mornings and late nights, such as cardigans that you can layer, cargo pants for women, sweatshirts, and a denim jacket. Rural life is relaxed, and your clothes should be too. Don’t forget your most comfortable pair of jegging jeans if you plan to go horseback riding.

Casual Cocktails or Mocktails in the City

Whether it’s a date night, a girl’s night out, or a mixed group outing, grabbing some drinks is a fun thing to do on a hot summer night. It’s your chance to wear some summer outfits you’ve been waiting to bust out for just the right occasion. A fierce and fashionable animal print tank with curve-enhancing jegging jeans and a pair of heels is easy yet elevated. Look for a top that has a fun metallic hint to it that’s perfect for nighttime. Adding a bit of shine to your outfit is always a good call. For easy, one-and-done outfits, you could go with a chic and effortless jumpsuit. Your shoe choice and jewelry can elevate the look. Now is the time to put on that pair of platform sandals you’ve been dying to wear.

Backyard Pool Party

Sunny days, good friends, grilling, and poolside chatting are what summer memories are made of. If casual, relaxed pool parties are in the forecast, here’s your chance to wear carefree outfits involving feminine tops, crisp colors, and white pants. A stylish tropical-inspired print tee promises to make you feel like you’re ready for a mai tai. Slip into a pair of slide sandals and Bermuda jean shorts, and you’re set. Or, spice up your summer with a cute colored pair of high-rise cargo shorts. Choose a figure-flattering style with an easygoing fit. Front patch pockets add a fun style element to your cargo shorts. Choose a white top with ruffled and embroidered details to complete your pool party look.

Brunch with the Ladies

Outdoor patios are one of the best ways for friends to catch up and meet for the late morning meal we know (and love) as brunch. When it comes to your outfit, a casual yet chic vibe is always welcome. Lightweight materials, bold prints, playful accessories, straw hats, and espadrilles all come to mind. A playful babydoll dress in a fun floral camo print is an easy outfit to throw on. Another option, involving denim, could be a great-fitting pair of tall jeans and an off-white summer top with feminine details. Add summer fashion to the list of things to talk about with your friends over brunch.

Summer Sports

If a baseball game is on your to-do list this summer, you probably want to be comfortable but still look stylish. If a jersey isn’t your thing, you can always show your team support by wearing the team’s colors on top. Just add an on-trend pair of jeans or denim shorts to perfect your game-day outfit. Your favorite pair of sneakers and big sunglasses will complete your look. Sit back, eat a hotdog, and take in the good vibes and team spirit. You ultimately want to feel comfortable without having to worry about your outfit too much.

The County Fair

Who doesn’t love a county fair? There are funnel cakes, carnival rides, swirls of cotton candy, and farm animal sightings. These dry and dusty venues are fun, but you probably don’t want to wear white or high heels as you walk through the throngs of people. Think more along the lines of embroidered, flowy tops with cute fray hem shorts or on-trend jeans. Put your cowboy boots to good use too. Summer fairs are colorful, and if this is your scene, don’t be afraid to be as vibrant and carefree as you desire. How many times a year do you get to ride a Ferris wheel anyway?

Whether you’re attending a casual cookout, a poolside party, or a baseball game, comfortable clothes that feel good—even in the heat of summer—will keep you cool and calm. Summers are short-lived in many parts of the country, so put your best foot forward with clothes and accessories you feel confident wearing.

