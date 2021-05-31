shirt and jeans outfits that look ultra chic & stylish

Given that we’re still living in the mids of a pandemic, over-the-top dresses and glamorous outfits are hanging at the back of our closets. Simpe ensembles that feel comfy and chic are a far more common choice these days and we can’t complain about it. Whether you’re going for a walk, to the store, or at work, simple shirt and jeans outfits are more than enough to bring out your best self. In case you’re doubting if these pieces can look fashionable, we’ve got all the proofs you need. Check out our gallery and learn valuable tips and tricks on how to wear shirt and jeans outfits.

Photo By @missy_elz/Instagram

For a business casual look, choose a pair of high-waisted jeans and a simple white shirt. Top this outfit with a cool blazer and you’re ready to take on the day! The best thing about this look is that you can wear it with both flats and heels.