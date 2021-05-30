The Summer Skincare Tips You Need to Know

While there are certain things that you should be doing for your skin no matter the time of year, summer brings with it a whole new set of challenges. The higher heat and humidity means that breakouts will be on the rise, while increased exposure to UV rays causes everything from dark spots to wrinkles, not to mention sunburns and skin cancers. To prevent your skin from putting a stop to your summer fun, these are the skincare tips you need to be following.

Double Up on the SPF

UV rays are present throughout the year. However, not only are they stronger in the summer, but people also spend more time outdoors, basking in the warmth. With the sun being responsible for up to 80% of visible facial aging, make your sunscreen your best friend this summer.

Keep in mind that one application in the morning isn’t enough. You’ll need to keep reapplying your sunscreen every two hours, using a shot glass-worth of product to cover your face and body.

Lighten and Brighten Dark Spots

The more time you spend in the sun, the greater your chances of developing dark spots as you age. Fortunately, these are treatable, but only if you start becoming more diligent about your sunscreen usage. Failing to do this will result in UV rays darkening that pigmentation even more.

To fade existing dark spots, you’ll need to turn to the best skin bleaching creams. There are certain ingredients out there, such as hydroquinone, kojic acid, and arbutin, that have proven to be extremely effective at targeting pigmented skin cells and brightening the skin tone.

Switch to Lighter Moisturizing Products

No matter your skin type, moisturizing is something that you should be doing every day of the year. Skin cells need water in order to properly function, and a moisturizer helps to provide this.

However, the warmer temperatures and increased humidity levels in the summer trigger the skin into producing more sebum. This is why many find that their skin feels greasier in the summer. Clogged pores and breakouts are also much more common.

Switching heavier face creams for lighter lotions will help to combat this. However, if you still find yourself breaking out, consider switching to a moisturizing serum instead.

Be Careful When Exfoliating

With the skin often feeling oilier in the summer months, you may be tempted to exfoliate more. After all, nothing beats that squeaky clean feeling after a good exfoliation session.

While exfoliating in the summer is definitely beneficial, you do need to be careful about how you exfoliate. Those dead skin cells that you’re trying to remove form an additional barrier between the sun and your skin. Scrubbing these away could leave your skin more vulnerable to sun damage.

If you’ve been using strong acids or harsh scrubs, swap these for gentler exfoliation options, such as a blend containing lactic acid or fruit enzymes. These may not be quite as powerful, but you can then increase the frequency at which you exfoliate to make up for this.

Give the Skin Around Your Eyes Some Extra TLC

The skin around the eyes is much thinner than the skin on the rest of the face. This is why you’ll notice fine lines and wrinkles developing in this area before you see them anywhere else.

Being so thin and fragile also means that the skin around the eyes is more susceptible to sun damage. SPF may be enough to protect the rest of your face, but your eyes will need some extra attention.

Eye creams are a great way to give your skin additional nourishment. Look for one formulated with a variety of vitamins and antioxidants – this is what you need to reverse skin cell damage so that the area stays smooth and firm.

Consider investing in a few stylish summer accessories too. Wide-brimmed hats and oversized sunglasses provide a physical barrier between your delicate eye skin and the UV rays around you, making both great for preventing skin damage.

Fill Your Diet With Water-Rich Foods

Staying hydrated is key to maintaining a soft, summer glow. While the hotter temperatures are usually enough to encourage people to drink the recommended eight glasses of water a day, try adding more water-rich foods into your diet to give your body some extra hydration.

Cucumbers, lettuces, and tomatoes are not only perfect in a summer salad, but they’re also bursting with water. Strawberries, melons, and peaches are the same, while also making for such a refreshing summertime snack.

Embrace the Summer

When you’re out and about enjoying all that summer brings, it’s easy to neglect your skin. While this may not seem so important in your younger years, sun damage accumulates. Fail to properly protect and care for your skin now and you’ll be paying for it further down the line, in the form of wrinkles, dark spots, and sagging skin. No one wants to deal with these issues before they actually need to, so keep these skincare tips in mind as summer approaches!