Reasons Why Fitzroy Island is an Ultimate Travel Destination

Looking to have fun under the sun for your holiday? Why not pack your bags and head to Tropical North Queensland for a weekend getaway to Fitzroy Island!

Fitzroy Island is one of the top destinations in Queensland, or maybe in all of Australia, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a very relaxing place where you get to enjoy nature’s picturesque views, a ton of memorable activities, and world-class accommodation in Fitzroy Island Resort.

So if you’re planning to go on holiday this weekend and forget everything else, put Fitzroy Island on top of your list. Below are only some of the reasons why you have to go to this island at least once in your life.

Great Location

One of the best things about Fitzroy Island is its ideal location. It’s in Tropical North Queensland that is famous for great weather conditions. It’s also easily accessible from Cairns. Just hop on a cruise and 45 minutes later, you’re already on the island!

But what makes Fitzroy Island really special is its proximity to the world-famous Great Barrier Reef. Because the island is literally a stone throw away from The Reef. In fact, Fitzroy is only one of the 900 islands that are located within the calm and crystal-clear currents of the Great Barrier Reef.

Adventures at the World-renowned Reef

Fitzroy Island is one of the best gateways to the Great Barrier Reef where you can mingle with all the aquatic species of the reef.

You can either go snorkelling or scuba diving near the activity platform to watch the marine life under the Great Barrier Reef. You can bring your underwater cameras with you and take lots of pics of the unforgettable moment.

If you’re not that into these kinds of activities, you can always just sit back on your boat and watch the underwater kingdom from the glass-bottom panels of your boat.

The Island is a Nursing Centre for Rescued Turtles

Aside from being home to rich flora and fauna, wildlife, and beautiful seascapes, Fitzroy Island is also home to rescued animals like turtles. In fact, there’s a dedicated facility on the island where they rehabilitate our friends from the wild, nurse them and feed them until they’re in the pink of health so they can live again in the wild.

If you’re an animal lover, you’ll certainly love the rehab centre. You can visit these turtles at the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre from 1 PM. Just a little warning, though. They’re always fully-booked so make sure to call them first to reserve your slots.

Fitzroy Island Has Gorgeous Walking Trails

Unbeknownst to many, Fitzroy Island is also a protected National Park. It’s rich with lush vegetation, scenic landscapes and diverse wildlife. And you can marvel at all of these participating in one of their walking or hiking tours.

Their popular hiking trails include the Lighthouse Trail and the Summit Trail.

The lighthouse trail is a somewhat easy hike that will allow you to marvel at the island’s gorgeous flora and fauna. The Lighthouse Trail will lead you to none other than the old lighthouse on the island. It’s now dysfunctional but it continues to attract tourists from all over the world using only its vintage charm.

The Summit Trail, on the other hand, is a much steeper hike that will lead you to the island’s highest point, hence the name Summit. It might be steep but anyone with fresh legs can finish the hike so everyone can enjoy it. But the best thing about it is that when you reach the summit, you’ll be rewarded by the idyllic views of The Reef, the entirety of the island, and other neighbouring tourist spots.