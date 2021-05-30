5 Ways To Pick The Perfect Wedding Ring

Although not as nerve-wracking as getting married itself, picking the perfect wedding ring can be a daunting task. There are too many choices in the market today. The metal, the jewels, and the style are only a few of the things you need to think about.

Ancient Egyptians were said to be the first to use wedding rings. But wearing union bands only became a solid tradition after World War II. Soldiers needed something to remember their wives by, and a wedding ring is a perfect souvenir. Since then, the United States jewelry sector has been turning about 17 tons of gold into wedding rings, every year.

If you’re getting married in the coming months but don’t know which wedding band to choose, read on as we run you through the basics of picking the best band to represent your official union.

Choose The Design You Want

Finding the right wedding rings may take time, especially if you don’t have a preference in mind. This is not a very good situation to be in, especially if your wedding is coming soon. Before shopping around, the very first thing that you and your fiancé should agree on is the design.

Ready-made vs. Customized: Some couples prefer to have a unique wedding ring set. The good thing about it is that you’ll have bands that show your personality and style. Having your ring made especially for you conveys a message that this union is special and carefully thought-out.

If you’re a couple who lead busy lives or are in a rush to get things settled, you may want to choose a pair of run-off-the-mill wedding bands. Which is completely fine if it’s a mutual decision. After all, it’s not the wedding but your marriage, that counts.



Studded vs. Plain: A band that’s encrusted with natural stones or lab diamonds could be right up your alley. Wedding bands with stones are most often worn by the bride, although a few men also prefer to have them on their ring. The only concern about wearing paved wedding rings is that the stone may fall off, especially for active individuals.

If you don’t want a plain wedding band but still want to have a bit of flair, consider having a braided wedding ring.

Set A Price Ceiling

Experts estimate that a couple will likely spend three percent of the total budget for the wedding rings. There is no hard and fast rule about this, though, and in the end, you can spend how much you have or are willing to pay for your wedding band.

Another helpful tip is to consider additional costs for customization. Designing your own wedding band is almost always sure to entail higher costs—so are diamond or gemstone embellishments, engravings, and other extra works.

Choose Your Metal

Now that you’re settled with the style, the next step is to choose the type of metal for your rings. Most preferred choices include white gold, yellow gold, and platinum. Some women prefer to use the same metal as their engagement ring, although it’s not mandatory.

While gold is the traditional material, since it’s pure and valuable, don’t count platinum, titanium, and tungsten carbide out of the choices. They’re equally sturdy metals that may last beyond the couple’s lifetime.

Search For A Wedding Ring Early

After everything has been sorted out between you and your wife or groom-to-be, start looking for reputable jewelers. Shop for wedding rings as early as possible, just as you would when looking for a wedding dress. You need to have at least two months’ lead time to prepare for comparing, trying on, resizing, and engraving.

More than ensuring that your ring fits perfectly, priority should be given to wedding rings that wear comfortably.

Do the Ring Shopping As A Couple

Test your compatibility as a couple further by shopping for wedding rings together. Union bands are best when worn by both the bride and groom side-by-side to see if they match in terms of the overall look and width. If you want an identical pair, you may opt for a unisex style.

However, your wedding ring doesn’t always have to look identical. In fact, some couples wear pairs that may not be as similar. If your partner wants a yellow gold band but you prefer a white gold band, talk to your jeweler for a braided design that uses both.

It’s all about working together for a win-win situation; which is reflective of how you’ll tackle disagreements as a pair.



The Bottom Line

Picking the right wedding ring hinges on preference and budget. It may sometimes be tempting to wear one that stands out with its intricate design. However, in your quest to find the most unique ring, you may end up sacrificing comfort.

Remember that you’re going to wear your wedding ring for decades. Thus, apart from price and preference, comfort should be included in your list of priorities.