Engagement Ring Considerations to Think About Before Popping the Question

Buying an engagement ring is one of the most significant decisions a person will make in their lives. It’s not just a decision about whether you’re buying it for the right person. It’s also a decision about what type of design you want and what kind of stone you want.

Take a look at the important considerations to factor in that come along with finding the perfect engagement ring.

What Size Ring Do They Wear?

To begin with, you’ll need to find out what that person’s ring size is. Sounds easy, right? Some people take their special person along with them to pick out a ring. While it can be a nice experience for both of you, the fact that you’re buying them a ring isn’t a surprise anymore.

If you want to make “popping the question” more of a surprise moment, you’re going to have to figure out their ring size on your own. Look for a ring chart online. When the person is in the shower or in another room, you can use a ring they already own as a template to compare ring sizes. If you get the size wrong, don’t let it spoil your special day. You can take the ring to the jewelers and have it resized.

Calculate Your Budget

But even before you figure out what size to buy, it would be wise to sit down and work out a budget. Having a limit and sticking to it will make the buying process easier. The jeweler can keep the selection within your monetary limits. If you know nothing else about diamonds, understand that the more carats in the stone, the more expensive it’s going to be.

Don’t pay attention to commercial advertising that says the ring can only be a diamond or that you should spend an equivalent of two month’s salary on it. These advertising ploys were created in the 1930s as a way to get people to buy a product. You need to decide how much you can afford to spend and stay within your means.

So You’ve Decided You Want a Diamond…

For the stone, if you decide a diamond is right for you, you still have several choices to make. There is more than one type of diamond. There are natural (mined) and lab-grown diamonds, ranging in color from basic white to yellow, pink, green, and champagne. A mined stone was dug out of the ground and consequently had some sort of environmental impact on the planet. A manufactured stone will look exactly like a mined one and has no ecological side effects.

Some people are saving money by moving away from using a diamond as their stone on engagement rings. There are plenty of beautiful stones available to use. Sapphires, rubies, and emeralds, are among the types of stones that have been used. Some like to design a ring that is a combination of two types of stones, generally a diamond and something else.

Choosing a Style

Choosing a ring style is also important. Style refers to the way the stone is cut. Have your jeweler present you samples of each style. Before going to the store, try and be observant about what sort of ring style (if any) your partner wears. You want something that fits in with their taste and their lifestyle.

Choosing a Setting

The setting is another key facet of style. The settings are called prong, channel, bar, flush, bezel, and cluster. As with the style, choosing a setting depends on the receiver’s preference and lifestyle. A cowgirl, for example, will probably not care for a style with a stone that sticks out from the band. A band that sets the stones flush against the band is probably better for someone who works with their hands.

Choosing the Right Material

You have a choice of different materials for the band. Did you know that gold not only comes in yellow but rose and white also? You could also choose a band made of platinum. The advantage of gold is it can be shined up when necessary, but does get thinner with age. Platinum will last longer, but will not stay shiny as gold.

Choosing an engagement ring is almost as big a step as choosing your fiance. Take time to think through the process, from setting a budget to deciding on colors, cuts, design, and materials. Remember, you’re making a decision that is supposed to be for the rest of your life. You want a ring you’ll love and that’ll last as long as you do.