dark hair colors for summer for those not willing to jump on the bright side

Usually, sunny days are associated with lighter colors both for our clothes and our hair. But, that doesn’t mean that dark-haired ladies are left without any options. There are numerous dark hair colors for summer that are just as trendy and can give you a stunning look. We sourced the internet for the most gorgeous dark-hued dye jobs to help you make the right choice. Flip through our visuals and screenshot your favorites!

Photo By @kenna_kennethbrown/Instagram

Spice up your look with wine-red shades to put yourself in the spotlight. Dark, burgundy tones are incredibly pretty and will give you a fierce vibe. Choose a full-color dye job for a radiant look.