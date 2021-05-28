5 Stylish Marijuana Accessories Available in 2021

As of now, there are 16 states in America where you can legally purchase cannabis for recreational purposes and this number is expected to increase in the near future. Because the industry is growing so fast, several new cannabis accessories are appearing on the market to keep up with demand. A lot of these accessories are very nice-looking and functional marijuana products.

If you are looking to purchase a gift for a friend or family member who consumes cannabis, you’re in luck. There are some awesome weed-inspired products available that they will love! From novelty rolling papers to modern stash boxes, the choice seems endless. Although you can spend top dollar on some of these accessories, there are plenty of affordable weed products on the market too, so you won’t have to break the bank.

Modern Grinder

Grinding cannabis by hand is not that easy, especially if the weed you are trying to grind is sticky. Most weed enthusiasts love sticky buds, but grinding cannabis without a tool can prove extremely challenging.

There are thousands of grinders available and most dispensaries have a wide range for sale. Most are made from plastic, stainless steel, or metal. Although a lot of the basic plastic grinders available will help you get the job done, there are some incredible grinders on the market that are far superior. Some of the modern grinders available have different chambers, separate mesh screens, scrapers to help you collect the powder and clean the tool. Most modern grinders available come with a lifetime warranty.

If you are looking to purchase a grinder for someone who uses cannabis frequently but you think they already own one, no problem! People who enjoy consuming weed can never have enough grinders. There are affordable grinders available for under $10, but, if you want to push the boat out you can spend around $100 on a top of the range device.

Ceramic Bongs

You don’t have to smoke a joint to enjoy cannabis. There are plenty of different ways to consume weed these days, and smoking through a bong is one of the most popular methods. A lot of folks like to make their own device. You can create a bong with lots of different items, including a plastic bottle or even an apple, however, there are lots of amazing bongs available these days.

Although ceramic bongs don’t come cheap, they can bring smoking cannabis to the next level. You can purchase a food-safe glaze ceramic bong. Each time you smoke, you are guaranteed to get a clean hit because of its silicone grommet. These bongs last for years, and they look really cool too!

Glass Pipe

Another great way of consuming weed is through a glass pipe. Some of these pipes are a work of art, and they are a cannabis tool that most stoners own. They vary in size and they are convenient for those who are constantly on the move.

Rolling a joint, especially when you find yourself in an area where rolling up might not be possible, a glass pipe can prove extremely useful. All you need is a lighter, weed and a pipe to get high. Sometimes, people don’t want to smoke a lot of cannabis, so instead, they put a small amount into a glass pipe. Unlike a lot of bongs, most glass pipes are really easy to clean.

There are so many colorful and attractive glass pipes available, you will easily be able to find one that suits your unique aesthetic taste. Although some people prefer transparent pipes, others opt for glass pipes painted in different colors instead.

THC Vape Pen

Vaping has not only changed the way millions of people consume nicotine, but it has also changed the way many people consume pot. There are lots of vaping devices on the market today, some that allow you to vape dried herb like this very potent subway scientist strain while others allow you to vape THC and CBD oil.

A lot of people don’t like the idea of smoking, so vaping is a fantastic alternative. They feel that it is a healthier option and that vaping devices produce better tasting cannabis. If you don’t want to wait around for too long to experience the impact of cannabis, using a vape pen is probably your best option. When vaping weed, THC goes into your bloodstream quickly, so you should get high almost immediately. For those who use cannabis products for medicinal purposes, a vape might prove to be an essential item. For example, those suffering from chronic pain often need to feel the effects of weed immediately to help reduce the pain.

Modern vape pens look awesome. Many celebrities use THC vape pens in public, which is one of the reasons why they have grown in popularity in recent years. Not only are they useful devices, but they are also a pretty cool fashion accessory too!

Although there are a lot of cheap THC vape pens available, it might be worth your while spending a little bit extra on a decent vaporizer. Some of the cheaper models are made from flimsy plastic, and they don’t tend to have a long life span. If you were to drop a cheap vape pen on a solid surface, there is a good chance it will break. Purchasing a high-quality vape pen from a reputable cannabis store is probably your best option.

Stylish Rolling Papers

In the past, there seemed to be very little choice available when it comes to rolling papers. Most people used tobacco rolling papers to make cannabis joints, but as the marijuana industry grew, more and more alternatives became available. Nowadays, cannabis users are spoilt for choice. Here are a few rolling papers designed to smoke weed on the market these days:

Ultra-thin papers: There are lots of ultra-thin papers made from different materials available. Rolling papers can be harmful, so using ultra-thin papers can minimize the amount of paper used when smoking a joint. Thick papers can often cause a person to cough, which is one of the reasons most cannabis users only buy thin papers. If you are new to rolling joints, you might struggle to roll a spliff with light papers, but after time and plenty of practice, you will get the hang of it.

There are a lot of other rolling papers designed to consume cannabis available, so you might have to shop around until you find papers that suit you. Most dispensaries like Canna Cabana and even traditional tobacco stores tend to stock a wide variety of rolling papers.