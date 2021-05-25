Create New Styles Every Week with a 3-Tool Hair Styling Kit

In the current global scenario, we’re constantly surrounded by negativity and unpleasantness. This is why, with everything going on around the world, it’s become important to find little ways to cheer yourself up – be it by spending quality time with your loved ones or indulging in a hobby. Another thing that has proven to be excellent for mental health is to get yourself to look fabulous. And what better way to do this than styling up your hair.

While it might seem like a distant dream to step out of your home to get your hair styled from a salon, there are a few tools you can invest in to get salon-style hair at home. One of the most effective tools you can invest in is a 3-in-1 hair styling kit.

As the name suggests, a 3-in-1 hair styling kit consists of three different hair styling tools packed in a single, compact device. This means that you get a crimper, curler, and straightener all in one tool that is easy to store and, can help you save a lot of money on hairstyling. Let’s look at a few trendy hairstyles that you can create with the help of a 3-tool hair styling kit.

Beachy Waves

Look fresh and fabulous in your insta stories with gorgeous beachy waves. You can easily create this universally flattering hairstyle with the help of the curler in your 3-in-1 hair styling kit. All you need to do is take thick sections of your hair and curl them away from your face. Once you’ve achieved the desired results, set the hairstyle with some hairspray or mousse, and you’re good to go.

Sleek Ponytail

Get ready to ace your formal look at your next zoom meeting with a sleek, straight ponytail. This hairstyle has always been a classic for office looks and is easy to create with a 3-in-1 hair styling kit. First, simply straighten your hair and apply a generous amount of hair mousse for a wet effect. Now tie up your hair in a low ponytail and pull out a few strands to complete the look. And voila! Salon-style hair in less than ten minutes.

Side Swept Crimped Hair

Channel the vintage diva in you with this uber-glam yet easy to create hairstyle. Side swept, crimped hair has always been a favourite of movie stars across the globe, and even today, a number of Bollywood and Hollywood actresses are seen flaunting this look. Lucky for you, you can create this hairstyle in few minutes with your 3-in-1 hair styling kit. Simply create a deep side parting and crimp your hair all the way from the top. And that’s it. You’ve got the perfect hairstyle for your next zoom party.

Classic Straight Hair

This look is our personal favourite, especially because it would last till you wash your hair. Just straighten your hair – one section at a time – and set it with some hair spray. You could even turn your hair inwards, towards the end, for a neat, in-curled look. This look is perfect for a casual virtual date night or a special at-home dinner with the fam.

These easy and quick hairstyles will make you so much presentable. With these hairstyles, you can make even your basic PJs look stylish. So, get your hands on a 3-in-1 hair styling kit and get ready to flaunt these looks every day. However, you must keep in mind that you must go for hair quality products from reputed brands like VEGA. VEGA has a wide range of the best hair stylers that you can bring home to style your hair like a pro. Visit their website to know more.