Best online shopping tricks for casual dressing

Shopping online has many advantages, including eliminating the need to stand in line, leave the house, or even change out of your pajamas. And, although it has a long list of advantages, it can also have a few disadvantages. Such as when those killer jeans arrive three sizes too small. Please read up on our ten fast tips for online shopping to save yourself time and aggravation (think: no returns or unpleasant surprises).

Know your measurement

We are all aware that sizes differ depending on the brand and the batch in which the goods were manufactured. This is easily navigated in-store by making a short trip to the dressing room, but you don’t have the luxury when shopping online. Unless the store uses True Fit, you’ll need to get out the measuring tape and take measurements of your bust, waist, hips, and inseam.

Check size chart

Until you proceed to the virtual checkout, compare your handy new measurements to the site’s size chart to help you decide what you should buy. If you’re shopping on multi-brand websites like ASOS, Net-a-Porter, or Shop bop, you’ll need to look a little deeper. Before purchasing, it is a good idea to consult the sizing chart on the designer’s website, as the ones used by online shopping sites are more of a general guideline for anything on their site. So, even though the online shopping site’s chart suggests ordering your jeans in size eight, the company may recommend moving up to a size ten.

Please read the review

Customer reviews are incredibly useful pieces of information because they provide you with a genuine insight into the item you’re considering. Scan for feedback about the design, fit, and material quality to better understand whether an object fits true to size or whether you should size up or down. Although the piece may appear to be on point in the shot, it may end up being too tight in the bust and too loose throughout.

Research material

The way a material feels is just as critical as its size. Nothing is worse than eventually getting the dress you’ve been eyeing for months, only to discover that the fabric is as rough as sandpaper. Since you can’t touch the fabric and sometimes can’t tell what a piece’s texture is like by looking at a snapshot, it’s a good idea to become acquainted with the fabric material. Go through your wardrobe to find the things you enjoy the most, as well as everything that makes you feel itchy, stuffy, or uneasy. Please take note of their content compositions and use them as a guide while shopping online. For example, if you know you despise polyester and the top you’re about to buy contains it; you’ll know it’s best to transfer.

Be flexible

Keep in mind that the way a color appears on-screen cannot translate the same way in person. Not only that, but the color will vary from batch to batch. And, though you can expect your items to come in a slightly different color, if they don’t meet even your changed standards (such as burnt orange turning out neon), send them back.

Give return policies a second chance

Even if you have taken all of the preceding steps, there will be some dissatisfaction. So before you order, be prepared and familiarize yourself with the return policies. Things to look for include free returns, how long you have to give the product back, whether or not you can sell it, whether or not you can return it in-store, and whether there is a restocking fee.

Please take note:

Keep a running list of the online retailers and brands you used, noting the sizes you purchased and how they match. This will make future transactions much simpler. Not only would you have a record of the brands you want, but you’ll also have eliminated the guesswork surrounding how their products work.

Befriend of your neighbor tailor

Edit your cart

Since you are not physically carrying clothes around a store as you normally do when shopping, it can be easy to make impulse purchases online. To avoid purchasing items you would regret later, consider whether it is something you require, can wear with other pieces in your wardrobe, and will wear. One of the benefits of shopping online is that you can save the items in your shopping cart for up to 60 days in some cases, giving you plenty of time to think about your purchases. So if you're still thinking about the shirt few days from now, go ahead and buy it. If it's lost some of its allure, get rid of it.