5 Press On Nail Brands That Actually Stick

Press-on nails are a super convenient way to add some sparkle to your nails. There are so many varieties you can get your hands on now. The selection is endless! You can buy mass-produced ones, or you can buy custom-made ones. It is up to you and your budget. Custom-made ones cost slightly more.

No matter what style, color, or length you want, you can get anything your heart desires. Below are some of the best press on nail brands, that don’t only look good but are of great quality and actually stick.

PopSockets

Do you like when your outfit matches your accessories? Do you feel good when your look is just well put together? Well, if you said yes then you will love PopSockets.

They started out as selling phone grips you can put onto the back of your phone, and now, they decided to do something amazing! You can buy press-on nails that match the color and design of your phone grip! Mindblowing! They stick and can last up to a week or so.

Crowned and Polished

They are famous for their solid colors, with a huge variety of shades. They are bold, and they are definitely impressive. They are all made of vegan gel polishes and they come in recyclable packaging.

There are three basic sizes, but you can request custom sizes too! They feature nine different shapes, including the classic almond shape, and the breathtaking stiletto.

Clutch Nails

Clutch nails are a cruelty-free, vegan brand. They give you an acrylic feel and look without the price tag of nail salons! They don’t only save you money, but time as well!

They come in 4 different lengths: small, medium, long, and extra-long, and, they have various different designs. Clutch nails are very easy to apply. If applied correctly, they can last up to two weeks!

Facile

This brand is good if you have narrow and small nail beds. They come in trendy shapes and sizes and applying them is super easy. They also come in different colors.

They look very real like you just had them done in a salon. But, many people have complained about how quickly they are worn out. Some people only got a few days’ worths of wear out of a set!

Luxxi Nails

Luxxi is famous for its coffin and stiletto-shaped nails. Their press-on nails can be applied, removed, and reapplied, so you get a good value for money. Each set comes in 12 different sizes so you can find the perfect match for your nail size.

Many people rave about these nails because they are of good quality and they have a lot of variety. These nails can last up to 23 days!

Press on nails have become so popular, that there are loads of brands now pushing them out. If you are looking for something that no one else would have, you can get customized ones from many of the mentioned brands.