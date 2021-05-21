Nose Job Cost: Everything You Should Know

Rhinoplasty, popularly known as a nose job, can significantly enhance your nose shape, size or appearance, and improve facial balance. This plastic surgery procedure is generally considered elective, which means it is not a medical necessity and is usually performed for cosmetic reasons. Therefore, your insurance company is not likely to offer coverage for nose reshaping surgery, and you will have to make the full payment upfront to your plastic surgeon.

For many patients, cost becomes an important starting point because cosmetic and plastic surgeons in the US and Canada may charge very high prices for a rhinoplasty. To know how much is a nose job, you should schedule a free initial consultation with a surgeon in your home country. At the same time, you should explore your options for a high quality but much more affordable nose job in Mexico through medical tourism.

How much can you Save with Medical Tourism?

Low Cost: If you have a limited budget, it is prudent to consider all your options for nose surgery and make a judicious decision. In the US or Canada, the cost of a nose job can range anywhere from $9,000 to $16,000, depending on the location, the choice of a plastic surgeon, and other factors. On the other hand, a nose job in Mexico will cost you only about $3,500 to $5,000 on average.

Big Savings: Considering the wide gap in costs, a large number of women and men now choose rhinoplasty in Mexico every year. For the same quality standards and the same outcomes, patients are able to save thousands of dollars on their surgery. In fact, you can use your savings to undergo another type of plastic surgery in the future to give a further boost to your looks.

Easy Financing: Most importantly, you do not have to disrupt your household budget or take out expensive credit card debt to finance your nose job in Mexico. If you do not wish to pay the full cost upfront, you can consider getting your procedure financed from a professional medical care financing firm at a low interest rate and convenient loan terms.

Nose Job Cost Inclusions in Mexico

At your pre-operative consultation, you should frankly ask your surgeon about how much is a nose jobin Mexico? When they quote you a price or offer you a rhinoplasty package, you should discuss the services that will be included as part of your package. Make sure you work with a medical tourism provider who is transparent about the costs so that you don’t have to face any unpleasant surprises later on.

In general, a nose job package in Mexico will include the following costs:

Fee charged by the plastic surgeon

Fee charged by any other attending doctors or specialists

General anesthesia, local anesthesia and/or IV sedation costs

Operating room charges

Overnight stay at the hospital (one night) if required

Nursing and support staff charges

Pre- and post-operative surgical consultations

Pre-op medical tests, diagnostics, and blood work

Prescription medications for a week

Surgical accessories, if any

Ground transportation from the airport to hotel and back

Why is the Nose Job Cost so Low in Mexico?

Some people mistakenly presume that low cost in Mexico means a low quality nose surgery. The reality, however, is something else. When you ask your medical tourism provider about how much is a nose job in Mexico, you should frankly ask them how they are able to offer savings of up to 70% compared to the cost in the US or Canada. Here are two primary reasons:

Low Hospital Charges

Some of the world class, full service hospitals in Mexico provide superior surgical facilities and standards of care than many private surgery practices in the US or Canada. But their charges are low because the general cost of living is far lower in Mexico. Therefore, their real estate costs, staff salaries, utility and maintenance costs, and medical supplies and material costs are much lower than the US or Canada.

Low Surgeon’s Fee

Even when you choose a board certified plastic surgeon or another highly competent and experienced cosmetic surgeon for your nose job in Mexico, their fee will be small fraction of what their counterparts in the US or Canada may charge. Surgeons in Mexico do not have to maintain expensive office overheads, high paid staff, or medical malpractice insurance. So, they can afford to charge a much lower fee.

Concluding Remarks

How much is a nose job is a vital question to address when you are considering a rhinoplasty. But the cost of surgery should not become a deterrent that prevents you from accomplishing your aesthetic goals. Mexico medical tourism offers an excellent opportunity to undergo a nose job in a safe and affordable manner and improve your quality of life forever.