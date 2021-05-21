6 Secrets That All Happy Women Share

What are the things that make women happy? It’s impossible to come up with a universal answer. Everybody has their unique dreams, hopes and ambitions in life.

Happy people, however, tend to share some characteristics that their counterparts who seem to be dissatisfied with life are missing. So, what are the things that happy women have in common? Here are the most important secrets they share.

A Focus on the Positive

The fact that someone’s perceived as exceptionally happy by the rest of the world doesn’t mean this respective person is leading a completely worry-free existence.

As humans, we make dozens of rational choices each day. Some people choose to dwell on the negative. Happy women make the conscious decision to highlight positive stuff and let the negative events, occurrences and memories go.

It takes maturity and emotional intelligence to adopt such a view of life. After all, negative stuff can be really overpowering. It’s very easy to get stuck in a loop of self-pity and despair. The more you focus on these feelings, the deeper they’ll become.

Learning how to focus on the positive takes time. You can do several things to strengthen such a mindset. A gratitude journal is an excellent start. You’ll need a simple notebook. Sit down each evening and take note of everything that you’re thankful for. Eventually, you’ll find out that there’s a lot of positive in your life. You simply aren’t noticing or cherishing it enough.

In time, a mind switch will happen and you’ll become much more capable of appreciating everything amazing that you have going on. Once you acquire this skill, you’ll find yourself becoming a much happier person.

A Focus on Spreading the Good Things in Life

Not only are happy women capable of appreciating the amazing things happening in their lives, they’re also committed to bringing smiles on other faces.

We are societal creatures. Living in isolation isn’t an option for most people. Being a part of a community and contributing to the wellbeing of others will often lead to a deep sense of satisfaction. Needless to say, that sense of satisfaction is linked to happiness.

Happy women are eager to bring excitement and fun into the lives of people they love.

They take good care of their families, their friends, coworkers and even people in need.

Various studies show how helping others can lead to improvements in one’s state of mind. Being there for people creates a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction. These are the sentiments that give life a deeper meaning and contribute to all-encompassing happiness.

Being selfless and engaged can both pay off in exceptional ways. In other words – you should learn to be positively involved in the lives of people you love. The payback is going to be exceptional.

Being Bold Enough to Ask for What You Need

Most of the time, happiness isn’t just a coincidence. It’s something that women seek proactively and invest in.

Happy women share the same important secret – they know what they want and they’re not afraid to ask for it.

This bravery applies to every aspect of life. Some women decide to go against societal pressures and expectations. Here’s a simple example – Mary doesn’t want to have children. She wants to travel the world and create her art. Mary isn’t afraid to resist social pressures applying to women in their early 30s. She has told her relatives what she intends to do. Eventually, they accepted her decision. Now, Mary has the freedom to pursue the kind of life that she wants.

Such a conscious pursuit of happiness can apply to one’s career, partnership and love life. A happy and confident woman wouldn’t be afraid of pursuing her sexual needs. She’d be eager to explore small toys and she’d bring her fantasy to reality and tell her partner exactly what she needs.

Waiting for happiness to just happen on its own can contribute to some pretty disappointing outcomes.

Instead, grab the bull by the horns. You’re in charge and you shouldn’t be afraid to tell everyone what you need to be happy. More often than not, people who care for you will do their best to help you make that dream come true.

Knowing How to Keep Toxic People at a Distance

Individual happiness is very much dependent on the interactions with others.

All happy women have one thing in common – they surround themselves with similar-minded individuals.

Keeping toxicity in one’s life is the easiest way to feel drained of joy, energy and positivity. Toxic people thrive on attention and playing with the emotions of others. if you’re keeping toxic people in your life, you’re missing on a huge opportunity to reach new levels of excitement and happiness.

It may be time to do a social circle revision. Understand the fact that you don’t need many friends or acquaintances to be happy. In relationships, quality is much more important than quantity. If you haven’t learned how to set boundaries yet, the time has come to reconsider your connections.

The Ability to Move on

Bad and tragic things happen in everyone’s life. We lose people we love, we lose relationships and opportunities.

Happy women have mastered the skill of moving on from difficult moments and traumatizing events.

Getting stuck in the negative is the best way to eliminate happiness from your life. True, you will need time to get over the situation, grieve and process what has happened. After that initial period is over, however, moving on would become imperative.

Dwelling on a negative event and going in a circle isn’t going to contribute to a resolution. It will only make you feel miserable and out of options.

Sometimes, moving on from what you know well is going to be difficult. Still, you owe it to yourself to try hard. Eventually, things will become easier and you’ll find yourself smiling once again.

Not Counting on Someone Else for Happiness

This is a very common mistake that most people commit.

Do you hold happiness in your own hands or are you counting on someone else to bring you joy? For most women, that someone else is a romantic partner. Society has made us all believe that we need someone else to feel complete and satisfied.

The secret that all happy women know is that they are 100 percent in charge of their own happiness.

These women aren’t afraid of making difficult decisions. They’re not afraid of change. And most importantly, they’re not afraid of being completely responsible for every single decision and its eventual consequences.

Putting happiness in somebody else’s hands is the easy way out. You free yourself from personal responsibility. At the same time, however, you cannot have massive expectations when it comes to the stuff that you’re going to get out of the interaction.

You should never put your happiness in someone else’s hands. Learn to be comfortable and satisfied on your own. Once you master this skill, you’ll definitely experience a higher level of contentment.

For many people, happiness is still an elusive concept. If you’re one of these people, you may feel that there’s something always missing in your life. The time has come for a serious reevaluation. Chances are that you have a lot of good things that you’re not appreciating. Chances are that you’re an amazing, powerful woman who needs a little confidence boost to unleash all of her power. Don’t be afraid of chasing self-improvement and new opportunities. These are the things that make life exciting and filled with happiness.