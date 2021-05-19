Topic: Fitbit Luxe vs Garmin Lily: Which is the Most Fashionable Watch for Women?

Comparing a fitness tracker and fancy smartwatches should yield a ton of differences. The same should be the case with the Fitbit Luxe and Garmin Lily. From the form factor to the target audience, both the wearables are different. But you’ll later come to know that the wearables offer the same functionalities and are similar in many cases. Nevertheless, this guide will give the required overview of the Fitbit Luxe and Garmin Lily.

To make things streamlined, we’ll split the guide into 5 sections covering the most important parameters of a smartwatch and fitness tracker; Design, Display, Health and Fitness Tracking, Battery and Price.

Design

Spoiler: Fitbit Luxe, a stylish fitness tracker. Garmin Lily a fancy, luxurious looking smartwatch.

Fitbit Luxe

Most fitness trackers are built on the three design principles of being sleek, compact, and efficient. The Fitbit Luxe like other trackers satisfies the three conditions upon maintaining a stylish look as well.

The Fitbit Luxe is built with a light but sturdy stainless-steel case. You can have the three stunning color options, including Soft Gold, Platinum, and Graphite. Oh yes, the corresponding silicone band colors are Lunar White, Orchid, and Black. A special edition model does exist that comes in a Soft Gold case embraced by a Soft Gold stainless steel link bracelet.

Garmin Lily

The Garmin Lily has a fancier rounded bezel design which will find more female customers. Garmin provides the Lily in two models: the Garmin Lily Sport Edition and the Garmin Lily Classic Edition. Both variants come in a small 34mm case. The Sport Edition is available in three aluminium bezel colors: Cream Gold, Rose Gold, and Midnight Orchid. The respective 14mm proprietary silicone bands are in White, Sand, and Deep Orchid

Coming to the Classic Edition, it offers a premium stainless-steel bezel in Cream Gold, Dark Bronze, and Light Gold. The Italian leather bands come in Black, Paloma, and White.

For sure, the feminine design language makes the Garmin Lily one of the best stylish smartwatches for women.

Display

Like smartphones or any other digital gadgets, display plays an important role in smartwatches.

The Fitbit Luxe boasts a vibrant AMOLED display You get a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen that makes this device even more desirable. While the Garmin Lily has a Greyscale LCD, which is no doubt inferior to the AMOLED on the Luxe. However, the LCD on Lily is of top quality.

Here in the display department, we can give an upper hand to the Fitbit Luxe.

Health and Fitness Tracking

Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit is a pioneer in the tracker market, so you could imagine there shouldn’t be a major compromise in the Fitbit Luxe. The Luxe delivers all of the required features, including activity/sleep tracking, 24×7 heart-rate monitoring, female-health tracking, guided breathing, stress monitoring, and 20 exercise modes with SmartTrack exercise recognition. Not only that, Fitbit promises that the Fitbit Luxe will eventually be able to take skin temperature readings and measure blood oxygen saturation levels, which is insane.

As a matter of the fact, the Luxe boasts some useful stress management and mindfulness tools. A nifty stress management score is assigned to a starter. In case if you don’t know, the stress management score is based on a user’s heart rate, activity levels, and sleep patterns.

Garmin Lily

Similar to the Fitbit Luxe, the Garmin Lily offers activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, stress tracking, blood oxygen monitoring. But a feature that you can’t see on Luxe is the Body Battery. In case if you don’t know, Garmin’s Body Battery feature estimates your energy levels throughout the day. It outputs a number between 1 and 100 that represents your energy level after doing the analysis. This will help you better understand when to schedule your workouts and when it’s time to rest.

When it comes to activity tracking, there are multiple profiles for you to choose from on the Lily. Some of the commonly used activity tracking profiles include walking, running, cycling, yoga, cardio, elliptical, and breathwork. The watch can store up to seven activities, which can change at any time from the Garmin Connect app.

Battery

Despite having the theoretically efficient AMOLED display, the Fitbit Luxe tracker promises up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge, which is slightly less than we’re used to seeing from Fitbit. And same as what the Garmin Lily promises.

So, in terms of battery life, you can go wrong with either of the wearables.

At a quick glance

Fitbit Luxe Garmin Lily Sensors HRM, 3-axis accelerometer, SpO2 sensor HRM, accelerometer, Pulse Ox, ambient light sensor Battery life 5 days 5 days Water-resistance 5ATM 5ATM Display AMOLED Grayscale LCD Mobile payments and Onboard GPS Not Available Not Available Sleep monitoring Available Available Stress tracking Available Available SpO2 monitoring Available Available

The above table is enough to get a quick idea of the differences and similarities. As said earlier, both Fitbit Luxe and Garmin Lily share a similar set of features in certain cases. Hope you liked our comparison, so do let us know which will be your pick in the comment section.