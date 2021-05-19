Fashionistas Are Obsessed With Oversized Outfits – Here Is How to Pull Off The Oversized Fashion Trend

Ever since the start of the pandemic, comfort became the highest priority. Instead of bodycon dresses and skinny jeans, women are constantly opting for oversized fashion. Whether it’s formal or casual looks, oversized outfits have become appropriate for any occasion. If you need some inspo before fully hopping onto this trend, we’ve got the best suggestions on how to style chic spring oversized outfits. Flip through our gallery to learn all the tips and tricks!

Photo By @emilisindlev/Instagram

Opt for a simple oversized blazer and a pair of high trendy boots for a chic look. This outfit is easy to pull off and can be worn on any given day. Choose neon colors to make yourself stand out from the crowds.