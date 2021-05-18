oversized blazers in statement colors are the biggest spring hit

When it comes to both dressy and comfy clothes, nothing beats the oversized blazers. This fashion trend became popular last year and it has blossomed once again this spring in the brightest colors. Namely, blazers in statement colors are the new must-have clothing piece for sunny days. If you’re wondering how to style them like a pro, we’ve got a couple of ideas to get you inspired. Check out our pics below on how to rock this trend on your next outing!

Photo By @oliviaandalice/Instagram

Spice up your look for spring with a pastel oversized blazer. It’s one of the easiest ways to elevate your appearance with bright colors and give off a masculine vibe.