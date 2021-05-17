Why Choose Electrolysis Hair Removal and How it Works

Hair removal is a problem for many people whether it’s just a regular leg hair removal procedure or meticulous plucking of the hair on your face. It can be frustrating to go through all that process and then do it again the next month. If you want to try a different hair removal technique that actually removes the hair permanently, you should try electrolysis. The electrolysis process involves a microscopic needle that emits heated electric currents directly into hair follicles, destroying them in the process and stopping new hair from growing.

This procedure is the only FDA-approved hair removal treatment. Unlike laser hair removal, electrolysis is a permanent solution even though you’ll have to perform several sessions until the hair is completely gone. Although it is not so common, its results are often more satisfactory than those of other hair removal treatments.

What you need to know about electrolysis hair removal

Choosing the right clinic

One of the first and most important things to do when thinking of electrolysis is choosing the right clinic and professionals who can safely perform this type of procedure. Check up on their qualifications and recommendations.

Another important thing to also consider might be the clinic’s location. You can look for the best electrolysis hair removal clinics near you to help you obtain silky smooth skin and reduce travel expenses. Search the web, read reviews about different clinics and see which one suits you best. Make an appointment for a consultation to look around and meet the professionals. Make a list of questions and ask thoroughly what you want to know. After all, electrolysis is considered a cosmetic procedure as well.

Electrolysis methods

There are three different methods when removing your hair through electrolysis:

Galvanic method – removes hair through chemical decomposition.

Thermolysis method – also known as RF (radio frequency), diathermy, or shortwave. This method heats the hair matrix cells to the point of permanent tissue destruction, causing electrocoagulation.

Blend method – a combination of the galvanic and thermolysis method. This method uses both RF and direct current and boosts their advantages, destroying the hair growing cells.

Benefits and risks

The most important advantage of electrolysis is, of course, permanent hair removal. It works with a wide range of skin and hair types, and it’s also good for sensitive areas of the body such as the bikini line or the face. It is more permanent than laser hair removal and also cheaper. Of course, the price might vary depending on the size of the area being treated, the number of treatments required, and the practitioner.

Electrolysis doesn’t cause too much discomfort, and you might feel a slight tingling, but this depends on the area being treated and the patient’s sensitivity to pain. If a patient fears experiencing discomfort, an electrologist can apply a topical numbing agent. There are no specific risks associated with electrolysis, but the risks that might occur are very low depending on practice and whether they are certified professionals. There might be slight risks of infection or scarring if it is not done correctly. The most common reactions are slight redness during and after the treatment, but these fade away after a couple of hours or days.

How electrolysis works

Procedure details

The medical devices used for performing electrolysis are called epilators. By using an electric high radio frequency they destroy the growth center of the hair. The needle that electrologists use is even thinner than the hair. They insert it into the tiny opening of the hair follicle and a small electrical current zaps the growth cells, destroying them in the process.

During the procedure, you might temporarily feel hot or a pinch where the needle enters. The duration of the treatments lasts between 15 minutes to one hour. This also depends on the area of the body and the amount of hair being treated. Some patients even request longer procedures.

There are some electrical electrolysis devices on the market that you can use at home, but it’s not recommendable. It’s always best to go to a professional because their equipment is high-quality and sterile, and they are trained professionals who can safely perform the treatment and guide you afterward.

How many treatments will you need?

When talking about the amount of time it takes for you to begin seeing any results you should realize that it might not be as speedy as you would expect it to be. Some patients need to receive 15 to 20 treatments before there are any results. Some might even last for a couple of years.

Hair grows differently in different areas of the body, so electrolysis can also work quickly on certain parts of the body. For example, electrolysis hair removal treatments on the legs may start showing results after only 12 weeks. But, hair on the face such as the chin, may take up to 3 years. So, the number of sessions differs from person to person.

Also, there is an individual growth cycle for every hair. Hair follicles produce hair and discard it through shedding. The cycle for hair production is a process of growth, rest, and replacement, so individual hairs can be in different phases of the cycle. The treatment catches the hairs at the right time in the cycle and destroys them.

Aftercare and follow-up

Remember to ask your electrologist what you can expect after the electrolysis procedure. 24 hours after the treatment, you should try and avoid a couple of activities that might irritate the hair follicles such as exposure to the sun, anything that causes sweating and applying makeup. Other than this, you can resume your normal activities.

Don’t forget follow-up treatments. Regular maintenance treatments are essential for this type of procedure. Make an appointment every week or every other week, to achieve optimal results.

The results from electrolysis hair removal treatments cannot be achieved in just one session. This is especially important for large areas of the body, or areas with thicker hair growth. Once your hair is gone, you won’t need any more sessions.

Final thoughts

Don’t hesitate to try electrolysis hair removal, because it will change your life. You won’t need to go waxing every month, or shave your legs if you suddenly want to wear a dress, but the waxing appointment seems so far away. Even with facial hair growth which can be discomforting for women, this will no longer be the issue.

Imagine doing this for a year and after that, you won’t ever have to worry about waxing or shaving. How desirable and fascinating that is! This procedure is perfect for those who want to enjoy life and not worry about unwanted hair.