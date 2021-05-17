Flower Makeup is the Feel-Good Makeup Trend We Can All Use RN

Flower Makeup is the Feel-Good Makeup Trend We Can All Use RN

The spring season is all about flower designs and that translates into every aspect of our lives. Floral prints are always in during this time of year, and with the pandemic at hand, this trend caught on in the makeup industry as well. Since we don’t have that many opportunities to dress up, our eyes became the biggest canvas to express our creativity. Flower makeup achieved instant popularity the moment it showed up on our Insta feeds. We gathered the most gorgeous flower makeup looks from our favorite makeup enthusiasts. Flip through our gallery and take your pick for the next time you leave your house.

flower makeup is the feel-good makeup trend we can all use rn
Photo By @jessxlinn/Instagram

The orange hue is one of the best picks for spring, and when mixed with yellow it creates a mesmerizing look. This flower makeup look is extremely captivating and gives off a chic vibe.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.