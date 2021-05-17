flower makeup is the feel-good makeup trend we can all use rn

The spring season is all about flower designs and that translates into every aspect of our lives. Floral prints are always in during this time of year, and with the pandemic at hand, this trend caught on in the makeup industry as well. Since we don’t have that many opportunities to dress up, our eyes became the biggest canvas to express our creativity. Flower makeup achieved instant popularity the moment it showed up on our Insta feeds. We gathered the most gorgeous flower makeup looks from our favorite makeup enthusiasts. Flip through our gallery and take your pick for the next time you leave your house.

Photo By @jessxlinn/Instagram

The orange hue is one of the best picks for spring, and when mixed with yellow it creates a mesmerizing look. This flower makeup look is extremely captivating and gives off a chic vibe.