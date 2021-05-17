Fashion Essentials for Your Spring Road Trip

Spring is here at last. The birds are chirping, the trees are looking greener, and the sun is finally out in full force. It feels so good to step outside and take in all of the beauty and fresh beginnings that this season offers.

This spring is more extraordinary than ever. The world is opening up because COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out. You can finally take a trip with friends and family! What better way to take a holiday than by taking a road trip? After being cooped up for so long, you’ll want to take your time and see parts of the country you’ve never seen before.

It’s been so long, you may also have forgotten what to wear on such an adventure. Before you start loading up the car with your gear, check out our list of road trip fashion essentials that you’ll also want to bring with you.

Hair Accessories

If your hair is longer than below the ears, you’ll know that it can be a real nuisance when on vacation. It always seems to get in the way. Sometimes it’s because of poor weather conditions (if you’ve never experienced having a head full of long wet hair due to rain, you won’t understand the pain), and other times, it’s due to all of the running around — long hair and travel don’t mix well.

Always take more than enough hair elastics and hair clips. Fortunately, hair accessories are popular right now and you can find cute scrunchies and bows anywhere online. If you’re all about the high fashion look, carry around a few head scarves in your bag. They’re making a comeback and were featured on many 2021 Spring/ Summer runways.

Lounge Wear

You’ll be lounging quite a bit on your road trip — whether it’s relaxing at motels or taking a snooze in the backseat as your partner takes over driving for a while. You must ensure that you’re comfortable at all times. Check out the Heat Holders home collection — they carry everything from slipper-socks to jogging pants to warm outdoor blankets.

Their products are always warm, stylish, and comfortable and are perfect for packing on your upcoming road trip. The outdoor blanket is essential to your adventure because you can use it whenever and wherever. Use it for roadside picnics, impromptu camping nights, or even just on your lap as you zoom down the freeway.

Facial Masks

While the world slowly gets back to a sense of normalcy, there’s still a long way to go before we can truly experience how things were. Wearing a mask is mandatory in most places, so bring a few with you. The fun part about wearing facial coverings is that you can switch them up.

You don’t have to settle for boring old black (unless black is your go-to color). Be sure to bring along several colours or prints to help make your road trip a bit more exciting.

Taking a road trip requires a lot of sitting around and waiting. You want to be as comfortable as possible. By maintaining your wild hair, wearing warm, cozy clothing, and sporting unique facial masks, you’ll be hitting the road in style and comfort.