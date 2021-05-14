simple spring outfits that look classy & expensive

Looking polished is never out of style. Even with the pandemic at hand, fashion obsessives are finding new ways to look classy and put together. If you’re ready to ditch the loungewear and show up as your most fabulous self, we sourced the outfit ideas that will instantly spark your creativity. Our social media feeds are full of simple spring outfits that anyone can pull off with ease, so we made a gallery of the best from the best. Check out our list below and inspire yourself for your next stylish look!

Photo By @zara__macedonia/Instagram

Spice up your look with a cute spring dress. Since the weather is getting hot, don’t hesitate to show off a little skin. A tight pink dress is all you need to add a little romance to your style.