How to Design Your Small Living Room Like a Pro

Not every house or apartment is blessed with big rooms and spaces. Some properties have bigger bedrooms with a small kitchen area, while some units have a spacious garage and cramped up living room. That’s a fact that we all need to accept

If you’re one of those homeowners who’s fed up with their small living rooms, don’t lose hope. Because no matter how small your family room is, you can always work around it to make it look bigger and more welcoming.

No, you don’t have to hire an interior designer to pull this off. All you need to do is some smart styling and the perfect strategy to maximise your space.

Below are some expert tips in designing your little cozy nook using the right living room furniture:

1. Install a sliding a barn door

Let’s start with the entrance. If you want to separate an adjacent room from your living room, installing a door is a good idea. But swing doors are not your only option.

One of the great options is a sliding barn door. It proves to be a much better door system, especially if you have a tiny room. Sliding barn doors don’t just increase privacy to a room, but they also give a sense of a wider space since these types of doors only need minimal room to operate.

2. Brighten up the room with smart lighting

Instead of buying floor lamps, opt for lighting options that can be attached to walls or ceilings, so they don’t have to take that much room. Make sure that you’re installing a smart lighting system so you can still flick them on and off with just a tap on your phones.

This way, you can place these light fixtures in harder to reach areas and still be able to manipulate the light without moving from the comfort of your sofa.

3. Speaking of sofa, you might be better off with club chairs

Sofas are the ultimate go-to furniture for cozy hangs in the living room. But if you don’t have that much room, you can always go for its great alternative: armchairs or club chairs.

Depending on the size of the room, the number of club chairs that you need can vary. But normally, two club chairs is enough to design the room with style and functionality.

The best thing about armchairs is that you can be flexible when it comes to their arrangement. You can face both chairs with each other, place them at an angle while both are facing the TV or fireplace, or you can place them at both far ends of the room. It all depends on the orientation of the space.

4. Take advantage of the awkward nooks

If you have a tiny living room, you most likely can’t afford to make space for shelves or drawers. But if your room has an awkward nook, you can take advantage of this by installing a built-in cabinet or floating shelves over the space.

The size of the storage will ultimately depend on the size of the nook, but at least you’ve maximized the space!

5. Mirror, mirror on the wall

You probably know this trick already but we’re here to emphasize the benefits of installing mirrors in your room.

Not only does a mirror serve as a reliable item where you can check out your clothing ensemble or the colours on your face, but it can also make rooms larger than they actually are. Yes, it can trick your perception and make you feel that you’re in a spacious room.

So if you have a small living room, you might want to start looking for the best mirrors in town that will fit the size of your walls and complement the theme of the space.