How to Design the Most Breathtaking Engagement Ring

Getting ready to pop the big question to the love of your life is one of the most exciting moments of a relationship. Deciding to take the next step of making a lifetime commitment to one another creates a bond of pure love and dedication, like a fairy tale come true. The perfect way to make a proposal even more breathtaking is to surprise your beloved with a custom engagement ring that was designed with only their incomparable partialities in mind.

The Basics of Engagement Ring Design

Before jumping into designing an engagement ring, it’s a good idea to be familiar with the basics. In most cases, the fundamental parts to focus on when customizing an engagement ring include:

Gemstone incorporation (for example: center stone, side stones, accent stones)

Type of setting (for example: prong, bezel, channel)

Choice of precious metal for the ring (for example: rose gold, yellow gold, white gold, platinum)

Choosing the Perfect Gemstone

Though every step of designing a custom engagement ring will be exciting, choosing the most eye-catching stone, or stones, is an unrivalled experience all on its own. There is a world of possibilities to explore from the properties and performance of a stone to an array of beautiful colors to choose from.

Generally speaking, some of the most commonly used gemstones in an engagement ring include:

Natural diamonds

Lab diamonds

Sapphires

Moissanite

Morganite

Rubies

Emeralds

When choosing a diamond, you can opt for the traditional “white” or a coloured stone! There is an extraordinarily brilliant selection of colored diamonds to discover, including stunning options like:

Canary yellow

Sparkling pink

Pastel green

Champagne

The most important thing to remember when choosing a stone for a custom-made engagement ring is to do a viewing of the different options in consideration. This way you can compare and truly be confident that you pick the perfect gemstone.

Picking an Impeccable Setting

Once the choice of gemstone has been decided, it’s time to pick which setting choice will best emphasize the engagement ring design you are envisioning for your sweetheart. Typically, with most engagement ring designs, the commonly used gemstone settings to consider include:

Prong (or claw) setting

Channel setting

Bar setting

Gypsy (or flush) setting

Bezel setting

Cluster setting

This is a good time to explore for inspiration, because a gallery of bespoke engagement rings will certainly help you see what setting choice will bring your own design vision to life. Traditionally, a prong setting is the most common choice for engagement rings because it really emphasizes the gemstone.

Selecting a Spectacular Band

Last but certainly not least, the final design element to pick for your custom engagement ring is what type of precious metal to use. With your beloved in mind, choose from precious metal options, such as:

Rose gold

Yellow gold

White gold

Platinum

Have fun and see which precious metal best compliments the gemstone and setting. Selecting a colour of gold which your partner wears most often will be a safe choice. After the ring metal is decided, all that’s left to do is bring your custom engagement ring design to life!