Power Dressing In The Workplace – How To Match Fashion With Function

When you think of power-dressing for work you’re likely picturing 80’s shoulder pads and bright colored suits but dressing for business has evolved in a major way. Power dressing has been used for years to convey self-assurance, capability, and strength. Being a woman in the workplace comes with so many minefields so wouldn’t it be great if your outfit could give you confidence like no other?

Comfort Is Key

No matter your job comfort is essential. Whether you’re a nurse in elevated women’s scrubs, a chef in whites, or a manager in an office, you must feel good in your outfit. No one can focus on work if their clothes are too tight, too stiff, or just straight up aggravating to wear. Pick clothes that have a bit of stretch such a suit pants with a little bit of lycra or an elasticated waistband. You’ll look sharp as hell and no one will realize how comfortable you are!

Timeless Elegance

Try and stay away from cutting-edge trends that will look outdated in a year or two. The aim is to build a capsule collection of timeless pieces that have longevity. Ditto to staying away from fast fashion that is cheap and cheerful. You don’t want your blouses to fall apart and blazers to become threadbare within a few months. Instead, invest in good quality items that will last. You don’t have to break the bank and spend thousands on designer suits, just a few mid-priced pieces that will last the distance.

Easy To Wash

Make sure your power pieces aren’t all dry clean only. Owning items that can be thrown in the washing machine makes like so much easier. You don’t want to have to be headed to the dry cleaners every day to pick up your laundry. Pick up a bottle of anti-crease spray for your wardrobe items to keep yourself looking (and smelling) fresh. It’s hard to be a figure of authority in wrinkled clothes!

Be True To Yourself

Remember, the point of power dressing is to feel empowered. Keep your wardrobe choices authentically you. Just because you work in the field of construction doesn’t mean you should be wearing flannel if you feel more comfortable in a suit. As long as your outfit is practical for your environment and adheres to any workplace dress codes, it should speak to who you are as a person. If you’re more comfortable in dresses, don’t squeeze into a suit because your colleagues are. Show who you are as a person through the medium of clothes. If you don’t feel comfortable with your outfit it will show, so keep in your zone and you’ll feel super confident which will reflect in your work.

Have Fun With It!

Clothes are all about expressing ourselves. Choose pieces that speak to you and that give others an indication of who you are. Even the strictest of dress codes can usually be worked around. If you’re super creative, use accessories such as interesting earrings, colorful scarves or bold belts.

What is your go-to power piece of clothing? Let us know in the comments!