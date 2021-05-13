Get Your Tips Spring-Ready With Pink Nails

We all know spring is the season of romance and what better way to adopt this vibe than with pink nails? From flower designs to mismatched nail art, pink nails will get you in the mood for love. If you need some inspo before heading to the salon, we’ve got your back. We sourced the internet for the most gorgeous pink nail designs that you can recreate. Flip through the gallery to choose your look for your next appointment with your nail technician.

Photo By @nailinspolife/Instagram

Flower nails are a perfect choice for spring. If you prefer something minimalistic opt for negative space designs.

