5 Easy Tips and Tricks for Looking Better in Photographs

Even if you believe that you are not photogenic, it is easy to look good in photographs once you know how to pose in front of the lens. Taking a good photo is a bit more than knowing where to stand, but you do not need to be an expert to take a fantastic photograph.

Never has there been more apps and programs to turn you into a top model and help you edit your photos to look like you took them at a professional shoot.

Here are five tips and tricks for amazing Instagram-worthy photos.

Poses and Angles

Play with different postures and angles to find your winning combination. Have a look at different pose ideas and practice in the mirror to see which suits you best.

Remember to tilt your face to show your good side and make sure your eyes are facing towards light. Stand up straight with your shoulders back and turn slightly, resting your weight on your back leg.

Lean slightly forward, elongate your neck and tilt your chin. Ensure the photograph is taken from above, and for headshots, angle your head so only one ear is showing.

Expressions And Looks

Focus on your facial expressions and try different techniques such as keeping your tongue behind your teeth. Always look slightly above the camera lens but not straight at the camera.

Test different looks such as a soft smile, open your mouth a little, and have fun. A relaxed, happy face makes the best photo. Refresh your look by closing your eyes and opening them or looking away and back.

Face the light with your face and do something unexpected. Make sure you are well-groomed with covered blemishes and flattering clothes without crazy patterns.

It is always good to take many photographs and try all the angles and looks you can think of and then only use and keep the photos you like.

Lighting And Background

The right light and background are critical factors for a great-looking photograph. Move into the shade, or make sure the flash is bouncing off a wall to provide soft, flattering light.

It is a good idea to learn how to remove glare from photos. If you need to enhance the light with artificial sources there are many options of lighting for small-budget shoots.

Have a look behind you before you pose for a photo. Make sure you have a clean and simple background that accentuates you. You do not want to blend into the background that is the same colors as your hair or clothes.

Movement And Props

The key is to look natural and relaxed, so dance around a little. Move around instead of standing rigid. Laugh and have fun. Even if you just walk around slowly in circles, your photo will look more flowing and natural.

Use different items, props and move your hands. Props get rid of the awkwardness and give your hands something to do while keeping your photos fresh and exciting.

The prop can be something as simple as holding your sunglasses in your hand. Your hair also makes an efficient prop, and touching or playing with your hair makes you look in the moment and natural.

Edit Photos Before Sharing

Editing your photographs allows you to put the finishing touches to achieve your desired outcome.

You can clean your images to straighten your horizon. You can crop your image to remove any background images that distract from your photo.

It is easy to retouch any face images using tools such as wrinkle remover, blemish remover, teeth whitening, red eyes remover, and skin smoothing features to enhance your selfies. Reshaping features such as your chin and nose are also possible.

Add makeup to enhance eye color and sharpness, and you can improve the lighting to compliment your best features.

You only have to edit what you want to change and leave what you like. Be careful of over-editing.

Final Thoughts

Practicing to gain confidence and knowing simple techniques such as striking the right pose and choosing the best light and scenery will have you picture-ready at any time. It has never been easier to look good in photographs.