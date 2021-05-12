tropical makeup will give you all the vacay vibes ahead of summer

If you want to get started on your hot girl summer, tropical makeup is just the trend you’ve been looking for. Whether you want to manifest vacation or you simply want to invite beachy vibes into your everyday life, your choice of makeup can do wonders. Bright tones and tropical designs are a hit at the moment and we recommend you try this aesthetic ASAP. We drew inspiration from our favorite Insta cool girls to bring you the best ideas. Flip through our list for some major inspo that will make your eyes sparkle with delight!

Photo By @katie_michaelis46/Instagram

Elevate your look with minty fresh vibes. Choose gorgeous mint green shades and add some shimmer to recreate this enchanting look. Finish off with bold eyeliner and glossy lips to transform yourself into a full-on bombshell.