invite vacay vibes to your everyday life with tropical nails

Although summer isn’t here yet, the hot weather has already put us in vacation mode. If you’re daydreaming about mesmerizing vacay spots, it’s time to take matters into your own hands, and we do mean this literally! Because of the pandemic, we might not be able to travel as much as we’d like, but that doesn’t mean we can’t adopt the holiday vibes. Namely, tropical nails have become the new obsession of Insta cool girls and we love it! This trend is all about cute designs and vivid colors. Instead of going for your regular mani, check out our list below and ask your nail technician to recreate some of these tropical nails.

Photo By @allssapower/Instagram

Short and sweet, here’s one of the most sophisticated tropical nail ideas that will suit all elegant ladies. Opt for white nail polish as a base and simply draw green palm leaves to create vacay vibes.