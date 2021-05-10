try these chic half-updo hairstyles to refresh your spring look

Getting a cute hairstyle isn’t hard, especially if you have the right inspiration. For this spring, half-updo hairstyles are dominating our feeds and IRL, so we decided to put together a gallery of our favorite picks. Whether you have long or short hair, textured or straight, half-updo hairstyles can do wonders for your appearance. Check out our gallery and decide for yourself which half updo would suit you the most.

Photo By @toskakastrati_makeup/Instagram

Spice up your look with voluminous half-updo hairstyles. It’s the most universally flattering look that will set you apart from the crowds. Simply tie your front layers sky high and add big curls to your strands to recreate this bombshell appearance.