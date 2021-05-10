Six Stress-Free Steps to Redesigning Your Home from Top to Bottom

Interior design trends often come and go. Rather than starting from scratch in a brand-new home, it’s always worthwhile trying to enhance what you already have. Keeping your home fresh and modern will also help you in the future if you ever decide to sell the property.

Is there anything more stressful than the thought of living amongst constant renovation projects? Deadlines are missed, materials are misplaced, and budgets are overdrawn. These are often the realities that accompany a full home renovation. Here’s how to make the process stress-free.

Keep Your Belongings Off-Site

Apart from stress, home renovations also bring a lot of mess. The best thing you can do in these situations is to remove yourself and your belongings from the renovation site. You may not have to get rid of every single item in your house, but it does help to rent a storage unit for the most valuable and bulky items.

Move into a Separate Pad

They say that what you can’t see, can’t hurt you. As a homeowner will be emotionally attached to your pad and whilst renovations are going on, it’s best to find your own space. Options like furnished apartments Toronto can help relieve stress and even speed up the renovation process.

Find a Reliable Contractor

The best way to ensure that things run smoothly whilst you renovate your home is that you hire an extremely reliable group of people to do the work for you. Whether you need an excellent interior designer, or perhaps just a team of contractors, make sure to find someone great.

Have an Emergency Budget

It is very common to go over budget whilst renovating your home. You think this is the chance to include all the extras that you wanted; however, you should pick your investments wisely. Renovations will never go exactly as planned, so make sure to leave some room in the budget for emergency situations.

Consider Look-A-Like Materials

Another way to save on expenses when working with a budget is to consider using look-a-like materials. We all want Calcutta marble in our homes, but when a slab costs $180 per square foot, this doesn’t seem realistic. Look for alternative materials that give the same effect such as quartz or granite.

Don’t Replace Everything

Another stress-inducing mistake that homeowners make during renovations is thinking that they have to replace everything. Sometimes a simple coat of fresh paint in a new color is enough. Furthermore, you won’t always need new furniture, sinks, or tiles. Simply, upholster your furniture, get some new hardware for the sink, and add a new coat of paint to your tiles.

At the end of the day, redesigning your home and placing your faith in the hands of a team of interior designers can be stressful. However, there are certain things that you can do to ensure that the whole ordeal is as stress-free as possible. Take on board our top tips and enjoy your new home to the fullest.