How to Find a Beauty Cream That Targets Your Skin Concerns

Once upon a time, you entered a store dedicated to beauty products so that you could find an exceptional beauty cream—one targeted to your concerns. You felt hopeful at first, but the feeling was fleeting as you stared down rows of products that all started to look and sound the same. You probably purchased one but weren’t entirely sure it was what you needed, but you drove all that way so why not?

The fact is that not all beauty creams are created equal. Some can even be made with minimal concentrations of the active ingredients that help your skin appear rejuvenated. This is a shame, as when you’re investing in a high-quality cream like an eyelid lift cream, you want it to do what it claims to do—support and maintain the look of your skin.

Now it’s time to find the beauty cream your skin has needed all along. The one that’s going to target the areas you want and deliver lasting results. For this process, you don’t need to peruse the shelves of beauty stores. You just need to narrow down your options until you find the perfect fit. After that, simply order online from the comfort of your home.

Find Your Focus

Before you uncover what your skin needs, you first need to determine what area you want to target with cosmetic products like beauty creams and eyelid lifting creams.

Eyes

Your eyes are surrounded by delicate skin. There is thinner skin below them but also around the outside corners and above the eyelids. This area is a common concern for women and men. While under-eye creams can be advantageous, an eyelid lift cream also deserves a place in your skincare routine to help prevent hooding above the eye.

Body

If you want to give your entire body some extra love and attention, you can find high-quality products with active ingredients that support thicker skin. In other words, the creams and serums for your face are likely not optimal for areas with thicker skin, like your thighs and tummy. Stubborn body dimples may have you looking for sculpting body creams that work to nourish your skin and break down fatty acids to reveal skin that looks bouncy and supple.

Scalp

If your scalp appears dry and flaky, or you notice your hair looks less thick than it used to, then this may be an area you want to target. Consider a hair serum that supports hair density and helps regulate oil production.

Complexion

You may want to use a complete strategy to rejuvenate your complexion. Whether you’re working to fight free radical damage, target the appearance of fine lines or get de-puffing action, an evening beauty routine with high-quality products and at-home microneedling tools can help.

Interview Your Skin

No matter what you want to support with a beauty cream, sit down and check in with that part of you. You might have given the area a quick glance and thought it could use some love but ask yourself—and your skin—these questions:

How Long Have You Been Using Beauty Products?

If you’re familiar with beauty and skincare products such as makeup, eyelid lifting creams and body lotions, you may know which types of products do and do not work for you. Use this information to your advantage. For example, if you know you’d like to focus on brightening the appearance of your skin, but you also know your skin is sensitive, look for an acid-free vitamin C solution.

What’s the Weather Like Where You Live?

Weather plays a fairly significant role in the state of your skin. Spending extended hours outdoors for work or pleasure exposes you to UV rays from the sun, as well as wind and environmental stressors. While sun protection is essential no matter how much time you spend outside, you may want to look for day and night creams that can support various aspects of your skin.

Do You Have an Evening Skincare Routine?

The evening is an excellent time to practice a more comprehensive skincare routine. It’s perfect for at-home microneedling tools and richer, more potent beauty creams as they can get to work while you sleep. Retinol creams and microneedling tools are also best used at night because they can make your skin appear temporarily flushed.

Do Your Research

Now is the time to put your researching skills to good use. You may need to dive into skincare brands and ingredients to find the product you need to help rejuvenate your skin. Luckily, you’re not exploring uncharted waters, and there’s plenty of information available to help.

Look Into Ingredients

The efficacy of skincare products like an eyelid firming cream has a lot to do with the quality of its ingredients. Luxury skincare products may feature high-quality ingredients with vitamins C, E and A, for example. Additionally, they may harness the power of plants such as Persian Silk Tree Bark Extract to help your skin feel stronger and look more supple.

As you scan a list of ingredients, make sure any skincare product you’re considering does not contain formaldehyde, parabens, sulfates or oxybenzone, among other potentially harsh synthetics.

Check Out Skincare Brands

Transparent skincare brands that formulate clinical-grade products can provide you with additional resources to help you uncover what your skin needs. Some of the best luxury beauty brands offer a virtual consultation quiz to help pinpoint the moisturizer, eyelid lift cream and beauty tool that may help you rejuvenate your appearance.

Once you’ve explored the state of your skin and done a little bit of research, you may be well on your way to finding a high-quality beauty cream that delivers lasting results. When you know what your skin needs, you can find a beauty cream or an eyelid wrinkle cream without an overwhelming in-store experience (and underwhelming purchase). Your beauty cream may then set the stage for the happily ever after your skin deserves.

