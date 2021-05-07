flirty, undone hairstyles to rock during taurus season

Spring is arguably one of the most beautiful seasons that inspires change in everyone and everything. It’s also a period when the mighty Taurus ladies let their hair fall free and celebrate their birth. Whether you’re a born Taurus or just want to look your best this spring, we’ve got some pretty undone hairstyles that will highlight your natural beauty. Scroll down for our list of Taurus undone hairstyles and pick one for your next outing.

Photo By @katiejanehughes/Instagram

A simple bun in the back will keep your strands locked and away from your face. You can decorate with a cute bow or add a retro vibe with a scrunchie for a chic spring look.