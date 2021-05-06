orange makeup is here to juice up your spring look

Nothing says chic this spring quite as much as vibrant colors. Whether we’re talking about clothes, makeup, or hair, bold colors have invaded every part of the beauty industry. The biggest hit this season is none other but the orange hue. We’ve been seeing this color everywhere around us. It’s a hue you can wear in many creative ways. For the ladies who want to spice up their makeup routine, orange makeup looks are the way to go. We prepared an elaborate list of ideas you can easily copy or use for inspiration. Flip through the gallery and choose your next look!

Photo By @beautyuniopl/Instagram

We recommend this monochromatic orange makeup look for elegant ladies. The matte eyeshadow accompanied by black feline flicks creates a captivating contrast. You can add a pop of purple on your lower lid for extra dramatic effect.