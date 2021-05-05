statement 60s eye makeup looks you can wear now

Ever since the start of the pandemic, we’ve felt very nostalgic. Thus we brought back many past trends. The 60s eye makeup look was popularized once again a few months back and this aesthetic is still going strong. Seems like makeup enthusiasts are fascinated with this decade. We sourced the internet for the most gorgeous 60s eye makeup looks to get your creative juices flowing. Flip through our gallery to discover the most beautiful ways you can pull off this retro trend.

Photo By @beatsbylizzie/Instagram

Twiggy eyelashes and graphic eyeliner defined the 60s. This shimmery gold eye makeup gives off both retro and chic vibes, making it perfect for any nostalgic lady. Add wispy feline flicks and a dark red lip to recreate this stunning look.