energize your spring look with fruit nails

The spring season brought an incredible set of new trends, especially in the nail art department. We’ve been raging over all the beautiful designs on our Insta feed, and recently a brand new hit has caught our attention. Namely, women expressed their love for their favorite fruits through nail art. Fruit nails are the latest great idea of the internet and it seems like everyone is getting on board. There is a ton of inspiration for this look and only your creativity is the limit. If you’re curious to see some of the most beautiful designs, we’re here to help you out. Below you’ll find a couple of our favorite designs that you can rock on any given day.

Photo By @jen.the.nail.lady/Instagram

Spice up your look with a fruity French manicure. This gorgeous design with lemon motifs will make your fingertips stand out. The mint green tips with white lines give off a classy vibe and will easily fit any style.