The Glazed Eye Makeup Trend is Here to Add a Dose of Glam Even to Your Simplest Makeup Looks

After spending a year working and socializing mostly from our computers, over-the-top makeup looks have become needless. Ladies have switched up their full-glam looks for minimalistic ones and brought new trends into 2021. Namely, dewy skin has been a hit ever since the start of the pandemic but no one expected this high-shine finish to be considered fitting for the lids. The so-called glazed eye makeup look is taking over the industry and beauty enthusiasts have been filling our Insta feed with their gorgeous takes on this trend. If you want to learn how to adopt this look, we got all the inspo you need. Flip through our gallery, pick your favorite and get creative!

Photo By @anastaisa_obv/Instagram

Here’s the most popular take on the glazed eye makeup trend. Add a neutral shimmer on your lids, black wispy flicks, and a touch of gloss on your lips for an elegant appearance.